Son Model Indicator in ICT Style for MT5

Son Model Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5

The Son Model Indicator is developed in line with the Son Model trading methodology, providing precise trade signals on the 5-minute timeframe. Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), this indicator incorporates key ICT concepts such as Market Structure Shift (MSS) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

By analyzing liquidity zones from the 1-hour chart, the indicator focuses on areas where price is likely to react, reverse, or continue following institutional order flow.

Son Model Indicator Specifications

The table below outlines the main characteristics of the Son Model Indicator:

Feature Description Category ICT – Signal / Forecast – Liquidity-Based Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) User Level Advanced / Professional Signal Type Breakout & Reversal Timeframes 1–5 Minutes Trading Style Fast Scalping Markets All Instruments

How the Son Model Indicator Functions

When price interacts with a higher-timeframe liquidity zone (identified on the 1-hour chart), the indicator highlights this event with blue arrows. If a Market Structure Shift (MSS) then occurs and price retraces into a Fair Value Gap, a confirmed trade setup is displayed using a green arrow.

This layered confirmation helps filter low-quality signals and aligns entries with institutional price behavior.

Buy Signal Example

On the XRP 5-minute chart, the indicator detects a liquidity sweep originating from the 1-hour timeframe. After confirming a Market Structure Shift, a pullback into the FVG zone triggers a potential buy signal.

Sell Signal Example

On the EUR/USD 5-minute chart, a breach of a higher-timeframe liquidity level is marked with blue arrows. Following the Son Model rules, once an MSS forms and price returns to a Fair Value Gap, the indicator generates a sell signal.

Son Model Indicator Settings

The indicator includes adjustable parameters to refine performance, such as:

· Max Candles – Determines the number of historical candles used for internal calculations

These settings allow traders to adapt the indicator to different market conditions and execution preferences.

Conclusion

As part of the liquidity-based MT5 indicator suite, the Son Model Indicator is designed to identify liquidity sweeps, structural shifts, and optimal re-entry zones. Built exclusively for the 5-minute timeframe, it is well-suited for traders operating in fast-moving markets who rely on precise, structure-based execution.