Son Model Indicator in ICT Style for MT4

Son Model Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 4

The Son Model Indicator is designed around liquidity-based concepts and follows the principles of the Son Model trading strategy. It is built specifically to align with ICT methodology, focusing on institutional price behavior and market structure dynamics.

This MT4 indicator generates trade signals on the 5-minute timeframe, while its core liquidity zones are derived from the 1-hour chart. By combining higher-timeframe liquidity with lower-timeframe execution, the indicator helps traders identify high-probability entries with greater precision.

Son Model Indicator Specifications



Below is an overview of the key features of the Son Model Indicator:

Feature Description Category ICT – Signal & Forecast – Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Skill Level Advanced / Professional Indicator Type Reversal – Breakout Timeframes 1 to 5 Minutes Trading Style Scalping – Fast Execution Markets All Asset Classes

Son Model Indicator Overview



When price breaks a major liquidity zone from the 1-hour timeframe, the indicator marks this event with a blue arrow. If a Market Structure Shift (MSS) then forms and price retraces into a Fair Value Gap (FVG), the indicator confirms a potential trade setup using a green arrow.

This structured approach helps traders stay aligned with institutional liquidity movements rather than random price fluctuations.

Buy Signal Example

On the USD/CAD 5-minute chart, a blue arrow appears once price interacts with a higher-timeframe liquidity level. After this interaction, a Market Structure Shift is identified and displayed with a green line. If price then retraces into an FVG zone, the indicator signals a potential buy entry.

Sell Signal Example

On the BTC 5-minute timeframe, the indicator first detects a liquidity sweep and marks it with a blue arrow. Once an MSS is confirmed and price returns to an FVG area, a sell signal is generated at that level.

Son Model Indicator Settings Panel



The indicator includes a customizable settings panel, allowing traders to adjust parameters related to liquidity zones, MSS detection, and visual elements. These options enable users to tailor the indicator to their preferred trading style and market conditions.

Conclusion



The Son Model Indicator is purpose-built for the 5-minute chart, delivering precise trade signals by tracking interactions with 1-hour liquidity zones. By integrating key ICT concepts such as Market Structure Shift (MSS) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), this MT4 indicator offers a structured and disciplined approach to liquidity-based trading across all markets.