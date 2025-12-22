ScannerX
- Indicateurs
- Pawel Drucis
- Version: 1.0
Hi Guys!
Today I want to share with you some usefull indicator that can help you with overall market overview.
How it works?
Indicator works as a dashboard that will show you list of assets (you can pick any you like)
and provides simple visual information:
Blue asset - means that the instrument is in the UP trend
Red asset - means that the instrument is in the DOWN trend
Black space - means that instrument is in a range or it's changing it's current direction
How to use it?
- place your favourite trading instruments into the settings
- you will see whole market analysis in one place
- combine it with your favourite entry indicator for signals in line with the market
- you can switch the charts easily, just by clicking the instrument name on the dashboard
Hope you will find it usefull!
Best regards
Pawel