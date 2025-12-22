Daily Buy Trap MT5

Daily Buy Trap MT5 – Professional Daily Level Liquidity Hunter

Daily Buy Trap MT5 is a precision trading designed to exploit liquidity at key psychological levels: Yesterday's High and Yesterday's Low. Unlike "all-weather" EAs that overtrade, this strategy is hardcoded for BUY orders only, focusing on mean-reversion and breakout-trap scenarios where buyers typically gain strength.

Core Trading Strategy

The EA monitors the market 24/5 and identifies "traps" or retests of the previous day's extremes.

  • High Level Trap: Executes a Buy order when the price interacts with Yesterday's High.

  • Low Level Trap: Executes a Buy order when the price interacts with Yesterday's Low.

This strategy is built for traders who believe in the power of daily support/resistance and want to automate their entries at these high-probability zones.

Key Features

  • Hardcoded Buy Only: Strategically filtered to only look for long opportunities, removing the complexity of bidirectional hedging.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lot sizing or Automatic Risk % calculation based on your account balance.

  • Smart Time Management: Features an automated exit logic. At 22:00 (Broker Time), the EA will selectively close profitable trades.

  • Weekend Protection: On Fridays, the EA executes a "Hard Exit," closing all positions to protect your capital from unpredictable weekend gaps.

  • Volume Clipping Logic: Built-in protection to ensure orders never fail due to broker volume limits or "Invalid Volume" errors. It automatically adjusts lots to fit broker specifications.

Technical Safety

  1. Margin Check: Before every trade, the EA calculates the required margin to ensure your account stays healthy.

  2. Volume Normalization: Automatically rounds lot sizes to the nearest broker step (e.g., 0.01) to prevent execution errors.

  3. Real-Time Dashboard: An on-chart display shows you Yesterday's High/Low levels and your current Free Margin at a glance.

Input Parameters

  • Use Risk %: Toggle between fixed lots and percentage-based risk.

  • Risk % per Trade: Defines how much of your balance to risk per trade (based on Stop Loss).

  • Max Lot Limit: A hard ceiling to prevent the EA from opening positions larger than your personal comfort level.

  • Min Profit for Exit: Ensure the EA only closes trades at the end of the day if they have reached a specific point threshold.

  • Daily Exit Hour: Customize when the EA should stop trading for the day.

Recommendations

  • Symbols: Works best on major pairs like GBPUSD, EURUSD, and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe (it pulls High/Low data from D1 automatically).

  • Account Type: Compatible with ECN, STP, and Cent accounts.

  • Start Balance: $ 200 (Please Check if Risk per Percent is True / False)


