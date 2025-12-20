Gold Flow Trader – Official Description

Gold Flow Trader is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, risk control, and capital preservation.

This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments.

Its objective is not to trade all the time, but to prioritize entry quality, technical structure, and long-term survival.

Operating Mode (IMPORTANT)

👉 This version operates EXCLUSIVELY in BUY positions.

The EA does not open SELL trades in this version.

A dedicated SELL version is currently under development and will be released in the future as a separate product or update, maintaining the same risk-control philosophy.

This decision was made to:

Keep the strategy clear and specialized

Reduce operational risk

Avoid conflicting behavior within Gold market trends

OPERATING TIMEFRAME (MANDATORY)

👉 Gold Flow Trader was developed to operate exclusively on the M3 (3-minute) timeframe.

The EA must be used only on M3 charts

Usage on other timeframes is not supported

Results and behavior outside M3 do not reflect the system’s real operation

All entry logic, filters, blocks, trailing, and Stop Loss calculations were specifically calibrated for M3, taking into account Gold’s microstructure and volatility at this interval.

REQUIRED LEVERAGE

👉 This EA was designed to operate with leverage set to 1:1000.

The lot-sizing logic, margin usage, and internal protection mechanisms were built considering 1:1000 leverage.

Using lower leverage levels (e.g., 1:500, 1:200, 1:100) may:

Reduce the maximum allowable lot size

Cause order rejections due to insufficient margin

Alter the EA’s operational behavior

For correct and intended operation, leverage 1:1000 is mandatory.

Trading Logic

Gold Flow Trader uses:

Uptrend confirmation

Market flow filters

Volatility analysis

Intelligent blocking mechanisms in adverse conditions

The system avoids trading when it detects:

Excessive spread

Low volatility

Ranging or unstable market conditions

Unfavorable trends on higher timeframes

Each new entry occurs only when ALL technical filters and protection rules are met.

Position Management

Gold Flow Trader may hold more than one BUY position simultaneously, provided that each new trade fully meets the system’s criteria.

Positions are not:

Grid-based

Martingale

Loss-recovery systems

Aggressively stacked

Each trade:

Is opened independently

Has its own individual Stop Loss

Respects a minimum delay between entries

Can be automatically blocked in case of high floating loss or a losing streak

This approach allows flexibility during bullish trends without compromising risk control.

Key Features

Trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively

BUY-only strategy (this version)

Mandatory timeframe: M3

Trend and flow-based logic

Allows multiple controlled BUY positions

Dynamic Stop Loss and trailing based on percentage of Gold price

Advanced filters to avoid poor market conditions

Built-in protection mechanisms: Progressive trailing stop Blocking new entries based on floating loss Cooldown after losing streaks Optional daily protection



Intelligent Lot Control (Capital Protection)

Gold Flow Trader was developed with real concern for user account safety.

The system applies a clear and objective lot-sizing rule, suitable for Gold’s volatility.

Lot allowance rule (based on 1:1000 leverage)

👉 For every USD 1,000 in account balance, up to 0.02 lot is allowed.

Practical examples

USD 1,000 → up to 0.02 lot

USD 2,000 → up to 0.04 lot

USD 5,000 → up to 0.10 lot

USD 10,000 → up to 0.20 lot

USD 25,000 → up to 0.50 lot

These values represent responsible lot usage, not a requirement.

How Risk Is Kept Under Control

The EA does not automatically increase lot size

The user selects the final lot

Whenever the lot is changed, the system automatically adjusts: Stop Loss Trailing Protection distance Minimum locked profit Loss-based blocking mechanisms



This ensures that risk remains proportional, avoiding dangerous configurations.

Risk Management (Transparent)

Even with all protections in place:

Losses can occur

Drawdowns are part of trading

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Gold Flow Trader does not promise profits and does not eliminate risk.

It is intended for traders who value control, consistency, and longevity, not unrealistic promises.

Recommended Usage

Use conservative lot sizes

Trade with: A reliable broker Stable spread conditions M3 timeframe (mandatory) 1:1000 leverage (mandatory)



Final Notice

Gold Flow Trader is a technical and disciplined system, focused exclusively on BUY operations in this version.

It does not aim to “win every trade” and does not rely on risky shortcuts.

Its purpose is to trade with method, control risk, and protect capital, even under adverse market conditions