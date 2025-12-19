Entry Confirm

Control signal aggression

Lower timeframes = faster, more aggressive confirmations

Higher timeframes = stronger, more conservative confirmations

Candle-close based alerts

All alerts trigger on candle close, making them easy to paper test, validate, and review historically.

Consistency matters

Select one confirmation type that fits your strategy and apply it consistently rather than switching between methods.

Indicator-based confirmations

When using indicator alerts (MA, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), adding the indicator to the chart is recommended for visual context — but not required. Alerts function independently of visible indicators.





Alert Confirmations Explained

Price Action:

Candle Body Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the body of the previous candle, confirming directional momentum.

Candle Wick Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the previous candle’s wick, confirming a stronger extension beyond recent extremes.

Break of Structure (BoS): Triggers when price closes beyond a prior swing high or swing low, confirming a shift in market structure.

Moving Average:

Price Break of MA: Triggers when price closes on the opposite side of the selected moving average, with the previous candle closing on the other side. This confirms a clean transition through the MA.

MA Slope Reversal:Triggers when the slope direction of the moving average at the previous candle is opposite to the prior slope direction, signaling a potential trend change.

Trend:

Parabolic SAR Reversal: Triggers when the Parabolic SAR position of the previous bars is opposite to the current direction, confirming a reversal in SAR bias.

Momentum:

RSI Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when RSI hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, signaling momentum exhaustion and a potential reversal.

Stochastic Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when Stochastic hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, confirming a momentum shift.