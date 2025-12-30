EAVIE Bot Trading

📈 Real-time Dashboard

  • Account Information: Server, ID, Equity
  • Market Prices: Real-time Bid, Ask, Spread
  • Tick Volume: Current candle volume with trend-based coloring
  • Position Statistics:
    • Number of open Buy/Sell orders
    • Total lots per direction
    • Real-time Profit/Loss per direction
  • Daily Statistics: Today's profit, win/loss ratio
  • Candle Countdown: Time remaining until candle close

🛡️ Break Even Auto (Automatic Break-Even)

  • Automatically calculates accurate break-even point for Buy, Sell, and mixed positions
  • Auto-activates when price reaches configured distance
  • Draws visual line on chart
  • Closes all positions when price touches break-even point
  • Automatically compensates for Spread and Swap
  • Supports manual activation via button

📉 Trailing Stop Auto (Automatic Profit Protection)

  • Automatically moves stop loss according to profit
  • Activates when price moves beyond break-even point
  • Protects accumulated profits
  • Trailing Stop only moves favorably (never reverses)
  • Draws visual yellow line

🎯 Buy/Sell Stop Orders (Automatic Pending Orders)

  • Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop lines
  • Flexible distance from current price
  • Auto-enters trade when price touches line
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss
  • Removes opposite line when Market order exists

💰 Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss: Closes all positions when maximum loss reached
  • Supports percentage or fixed amount configuration
  • Displays MaxLoss level on dashboard

🎮 Control Panel Buttons

  • Close All: Close all open positions
  • Close Profit: Close only profitable positions
  • Close Loss: Close only losing positions
  • Break Even All: Manual break-even activation

⚙️ Configuration Parameters

🖥️ Interface Settings - HideGrid: Show/hide chart grid

- ShowCountdown: Display candle countdown - CountdownColor: Countdown text color - CountdownSize: Font size - CountdownBarsOffset: Distance from candle

🛡️ Break Even - EnableBreakEvenAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode

- BreakEvenAutoDistance: Activation distance (points) - BreakEvenAutoTolerance: Error compensation factor (1.0-5.0) - BreakEvenAutoTextSize: Text size - BreakEvenAutoTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)

📉 Trailing Stop - EnableTrailingStopAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode

- TrailingStopDistanceActive: Activation distance - TrailingStopOffset: Trailing distance - TrailingStopTextSize: Text size - TrailingStopTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)

🎯 Buy/Sell Stop - BuySellStopActive: Enable/disable feature

- BuySellStopDistance: Order placement distance - BuySellStopSLDistance: Stop Loss distance - BuySellStopLotSize: Lot size per order - BuySellStopMaxOrders: Maximum orders per direction

💰 Stop Loss - CutLoss_Percent: true = % | false = USD

- CutLoss_Value: Stop loss value (10 = 10% or 10 USD)


Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. R
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.44 (27)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Intelligence Autonome par Architecture Institutionnelle L'évolution de l'automatisation basée sur des règles vers une intelligence autonome véritable représente la progression naturelle du trading algorithmique. Ce que les desks quantitatifs institutionnels ont commencé à explorer il y a plus d'une décennie a mûri en implémentation pratique. AIQ Version 5.0 incarne cette maturation : analyse IA multi-modèles sophistiquée, architecture de validation indépendante et systèmes d'a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Français Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Où l'Intelligence Institutionnelle Rencontre le Trading Spécialisé Depuis que nous avons été pionniers de l'intégration authentique de l'IA dans le trading algorithmique, nous avons affiné cette approche à travers de multiples cycles de marché, régimes économiques et évolutions technologiques. Ce qui a commencé comme notre conviction que l'apprentissage automatique adaptatif représente la progression naturelle du trading q
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – grille quantitative adaptative qui évolue avec le marché NEXUS est un système 100 % automatisé qui construit des combinaisons de règles en temps réel, les valide out-of-sample et n’ouvre des positions que lorsqu’il détecte un avantage statistique dans un contexte de marché valide. Fiche rapide Type de système: grille (grid) adaptative avec validation OOS (out-of-sample) et filtres de contexte (actualités, volatilité, session/jour et zones de valeur de volume optionnelles). Instruments: p
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Trading de précision pour XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 est un Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading automatisé sur XAUUSD (Or) dans MetaTrader 5. Le système combine quatre stratégies complémentaires dans un seul EA afin de gérer différents régimes de marché. Il est autonome pour MT5 et ne nécessite ni DLL externes ni installateurs tiers. Fonctionnalités clés Quatre stratégies dans un EA : stratégies coordonnées et complémentaires pour cou
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU est un robot de trading algorithmique conçu pour intervenir sur les marchés XAUUSD (Or) et US100 / Nasdaq . Il combine deux approches stratégiques (Scalping et Swing Trading) ainsi qu’un cadre de gestion disciplinée du risque destiné à améliorer la stabilité de long terme. Marchés principaux supportés • XAUUSD (Or) • US100 / Nasdaq Ces marchés constituent l’environnement naturel du modèle décisionnel d’OrionXAU. Double logique stratégique OrionXAU fonctionne à travers deux systèmes in
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 est un système de trading entièrement automatisé de type "pullback", particulièrement efficace pour le trading des paires de devises "pullback" populaires : AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Ce système exploite les principaux modèles du marché Forex : le retour du prix après un mouvement brusque dans une direction quelconque. Unité de temps : M15 Paires principales : AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Paires supplémentaires : EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Après avoir acheté l'EA, veu
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Experts
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
