EA Beast Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It integrates momentum analysis and volatility-based models with advanced scalping and position management techniques to enhance performance while maintaining effective risk control.





The system allows users to apply a Moving Average (MA) trend filter to align entries with the prevailing market direction, improving signal quality under trending conditions. The strategy is designed to operate with a relatively wide Stop Loss, enabling dynamic position management and effective handling of floating positions rather than relying on tight, fixed exits.



