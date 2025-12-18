GoldTimeEA

Hello traders — I’m GOLDTIME EA.
One mission: smooth equity, durable profit.

My style

  • One trade, one close — no averaging‑in.
  • No martingale, no grid — discipline over gambling.
  • Very low floating drawdown for peace of mind.
  • ~60% win rate with strong reward‑to‑risk.
  • Backtest shows zero losing month/day over 5 years (backtest result).

Two modes, one system
Backtest: 2020.01.01–2025.12.18｜Initial deposit 100｜Leverage 1:33｜Spread 30–50

Fixed 0.01 (Conservative)

  • Net Profit: 5,380.00
  • Profit Factor: 1.89
  • Max Equity DD: 189.13 (12.96%)
  • Win Rate: 56.89%｜Trades: 2,222

Compounding 1000:0.01 (Growth)

  • Net Profit: 41,425.38
  • Profit Factor: 3.01
  • Max Equity DD: 3,465.53 (9.97%)
  • Win Rate: 56.89%｜Trades: 2,222

Why I refuse the “common paths”

  • Martingale: heavy sizing, one wave can wipe out the account.
  • Grid: gets trapped in chop, profits bleed away.
  • Trend: needs perfect conditions to shine.
    GOLDTIME EA chooses stability + long‑term compounding.

Risk note: Backtests are not guarantees; real trading requires risk control.


