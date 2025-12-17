Daily Momentum Breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

This is a robust, "set-and-forget" Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Unlike complex EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this system focuses purely on daily price momentum and volatility.

It is designed for traders who want a safe, consistent growth strategy with strict risk management.

Key Features

No Martingale / No Grid: This is a safe strategy. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

One Trade Per Day: The EA strictly limits itself to one entry per day to prevent "revenge trading" or over-trading during choppy markets.

Smart Trailing Stop: Profits are locked in automatically. The trailing stop only activates once the trade is safely in profit ($10 by default), allowing the trade room to breathe.

Small Account Friendly: Verified backtests show excellent performance on accounts as small as $200 and $500.

Strategy Logic

The strategy is based on the Daily Open Breakout concept:

Reference Point: The EA monitors the daily opening price. The Trigger: If the price moves strongly in one direction (default: 500 points) away from the open, the EA assumes a trend is established and enters the trade. The Exit: It targets a 1:2 Risk-Reward Ratio (Risking 1500 points to make 3000 points).

Backtest Performance (2025 Data)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Win Rate: ~60%

Profit Factor: 1.35+

Sharpe Ratio: 4.73 (Excellent consistency)

Growth: Successfully turned $500 into ~$1,400 (+183%) in testing.

Parameters (Inputs)

InpLots: Trading volume (Recommended: 0.01 for $200, 0.02 for $500).

InpStopLoss: Loss limit in points (Default: 1500).

InpTakeProfit: Profit target in points (Default: 3000).

InpEntryDistance: Distance from Daily Open to trigger entry (Default: 500).

InpStartHour: Server hour to start scanning (Default: 9).

InpUseTrailing: Enable/Disable trailing stop.

InpTrailStart: Profit required to activate trailing (Default: 1000).

Recommendations