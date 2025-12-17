Product Name: Delta Swing Light

Description: "Reversal immediately after entry?" "Don't know where to place Stop Loss?" These painful experiences might not be due to your lack of skill, but your lack of the right "Weapon".

Delta Swing Light is a streamlined, lightweight entry model derived from the professional "Delta Swing Pro". We extracted only the "Core Logic", stripped away the complex multi-timeframe matrix, and optimized it for pure speed and focus.

This is the "Guardian" for traders who want to cut through the noise and dominate the chart right in front of them.

[ The 3 Core Rules ]

Absolute Non-Repainting Once a signal appears on a closed candle, it never vanishes. No repainting, no "after-the-fact" cheating. We guarantee reproducibility based on historical verification. The Golden "3rd Wave" Based on market principles (Elliott Wave), this tool targets the start of the "3rd Wave" — usually the most profitable and explosive part of a trend. Capture the body of the trend, not just the tail. Crystal Clear Focus The biggest feature of the Light edition is its Agility. Unlike the Pro version which monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, this tool focuses on analyzing one selected timeframe. It keeps your chart clean, removes noise, and allows you to concentrate fully on the current price action.

[ On-Demand Navigation: Channel x Fibonacci ]

Information is only useful when you need it. You can toggle these features ON/OFF instantly with a single button click.

Auto-Adaptive Channels Press the [CH] button to instantly draw channel lines based on the current swing structure. Trend continuation or reversal? Judge visually in seconds.

Fibonacci Expansion "Where should I take profit?" Press the [FIBO] button. The system automatically calculates Fibonacci Expansion levels (FE 61.8, 100.0, 161.8...), giving you clear exit targets before you even enter.

[ Key Features ]

Quick Switch Panel Switch the analysis timeframe (M1-D1) instantly from the chart panel. (Safety Feature: To prevent analyzing noise, buttons for timeframes lower than your current chart are automatically disabled.)

SL Guide (Stop Loss) The system automatically draws a logical Stop Loss line. If the price hits this line, it alerts you with "SL HIT", encouraging a smart exit. Say goodbye to holding losing positions forever.

Smart Alerts Never miss a signal with Sound, Pop-up, and Push Notifications (Mobile). You don't need to be glued to your screen.

[ How to Use ]

Recommended Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, D1

Operation: Simply click a timeframe button (e.g., H1) on the panel. The tool will analyze that specific timeframe and display signals.

< Difference from Pro Version >

Light Edition: Displays signals for the single selected timeframe (Lightweight, Simple).

Pro Edition: Monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously and detects "Consensus" (All timeframes matching). (If you need automatic Multi-Timeframe Consensus logic, please check the upper version: Delta Swing Pro)

[ Recommended For... ]

Traders who want a lightweight tool that runs smoothly on any PC.

Minimalists who prefer a clean, uncluttered chart.

Traders who want to try professional "Swing Logic" at an affordable price.

The lonely battle ends here. Get the power of "Non-Repainting" x "3rd Wave" with Delta Swing Light.

[ Parameters ]

InpDepth: The depth for calculating swing points (Default: 3).

InpSLMode: Select the logic for Stop Loss calculation.

UseAutoExpansion: ON/OFF for automatic target line expansion.

UsePush: Enable mobile push notifications.

[ Disclaimer ] This tool is intended to assist in trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Please perform sufficient verification on a demo account before actual use.