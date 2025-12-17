Delta Swing Light

Product Name: Delta Swing Light

Description: "Reversal immediately after entry?" "Don't know where to place Stop Loss?" These painful experiences might not be due to your lack of skill, but your lack of the right "Weapon".

Delta Swing Light is a streamlined, lightweight entry model derived from the professional "Delta Swing Pro". We extracted only the "Core Logic", stripped away the complex multi-timeframe matrix, and optimized it for pure speed and focus.

This is the "Guardian" for traders who want to cut through the noise and dominate the chart right in front of them.

[ The 3 Core Rules ]

  1. Absolute Non-Repainting Once a signal appears on a closed candle, it never vanishes. No repainting, no "after-the-fact" cheating. We guarantee reproducibility based on historical verification.

  2. The Golden "3rd Wave" Based on market principles (Elliott Wave), this tool targets the start of the "3rd Wave" — usually the most profitable and explosive part of a trend. Capture the body of the trend, not just the tail.

  3. Crystal Clear Focus The biggest feature of the Light edition is its Agility. Unlike the Pro version which monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, this tool focuses on analyzing one selected timeframe. It keeps your chart clean, removes noise, and allows you to concentrate fully on the current price action.

[ On-Demand Navigation: Channel x Fibonacci ]

Information is only useful when you need it. You can toggle these features ON/OFF instantly with a single button click.

  • Auto-Adaptive Channels Press the [CH] button to instantly draw channel lines based on the current swing structure. Trend continuation or reversal? Judge visually in seconds.

  • Fibonacci Expansion "Where should I take profit?" Press the [FIBO] button. The system automatically calculates Fibonacci Expansion levels (FE 61.8, 100.0, 161.8...), giving you clear exit targets before you even enter.

[ Key Features ]

  • Quick Switch Panel Switch the analysis timeframe (M1-D1) instantly from the chart panel. (Safety Feature: To prevent analyzing noise, buttons for timeframes lower than your current chart are automatically disabled.)

  • SL Guide (Stop Loss) The system automatically draws a logical Stop Loss line. If the price hits this line, it alerts you with "SL HIT", encouraging a smart exit. Say goodbye to holding losing positions forever.

  • Smart Alerts Never miss a signal with Sound, Pop-up, and Push Notifications (Mobile). You don't need to be glued to your screen.

[ How to Use ]

  • Recommended Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, D1

  • Operation: Simply click a timeframe button (e.g., H1) on the panel. The tool will analyze that specific timeframe and display signals.

< Difference from Pro Version >

  • Light Edition: Displays signals for the single selected timeframe (Lightweight, Simple).

  • Pro Edition: Monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously and detects "Consensus" (All timeframes matching). (If you need automatic Multi-Timeframe Consensus logic, please check the upper version: Delta Swing Pro)

[ Recommended For... ]

  • Traders who want a lightweight tool that runs smoothly on any PC.

  • Minimalists who prefer a clean, uncluttered chart.

  • Traders who want to try professional "Swing Logic" at an affordable price.

The lonely battle ends here. Get the power of "Non-Repainting" x "3rd Wave" with Delta Swing Light.

[ Parameters ]

  • InpDepth: The depth for calculating swing points (Default: 3).

  • InpSLMode: Select the logic for Stop Loss calculation.

  • UseAutoExpansion: ON/OFF for automatic target line expansion.

  • UsePush: Enable mobile push notifications.

[ Disclaimer ] This tool is intended to assist in trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Please perform sufficient verification on a demo account before actual use.


Plus de l'auteur
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicateurs
KATANA Scalper Pro The Ultimate Evolution: Professional "No-Repaint" Logic "I have completely re-developed the indicator to achieve the ultimate level of performance. The result is a masterpiece—my most recommended version yet." Precision, Speed, Reliability — Taken to Another Dimension. To meet the high demand for professional-grade tools, we’ve completely overhauled the algorithm. By incorporating advanced "No-Repaint" logic and a brand-new Multi-Timeframe Dashboard , false signals are mini
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicateurs
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Katana scalper
Yuki Miyake
Indicateurs
Product Name: KATANA Scalper [Overview] KATANA Scalper is a non-repainting signal indicator specialized in Price Action and "Momentum" analysis. It removes the need for complex indicators and is designed to visually capture the initial movement of price without lagging. [Key Features] 1. 100% Non-Repainting Logic Once an arrow signal appears and the candle closes, it will never move or disappear. It maintains the signal position exactly as seen in past testing. 2. Clear Visibility It clearly di
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
Indicateurs
聖杯探しの旅は、ここで終わり。 「結局、ダウ理論とプライスアクションだった」——そう気づいたトレーダーへ贈る最終回答。リペイントなしの「READY→GO」2段階エントリーシステムと、損切りライン自動描画機能を搭載した、プロ仕様のトレード支援コックピット。 「複雑なインジケーターを買い漁るのは、もうやめませんか？」 派手な広告、リペイントする聖杯ツール、複雑怪奇なアルゴリズム……。 あなたもこれまでに、数多くのインジケーターを試し、そして失望してきたのではないでしょうか。 「なぜ勝てないのか？」 その答えに、あなたはもう薄々気づいているはずです。 それは、あなたが悪いのではありません。「道具選び」が間違っていただけなのです。 相場の世界に魔法の杖はありません。あるのは、100年前から変わらない**「ダウ理論」 と、投資家心理が形作る 「プライスアクション（ローソク足）」 という、あまりに 「ありきたりな真実（王道）」**だけです。 このツールは、そんな**「一周回って本質に気づいたトレーダー」 のために開発されました。 これは、夢を見るためのオモチャではありません。 現実の相場で利益
Global Dow Theory
Yuki Miyake
Indicateurs
CHRISTMAS SALE: $149 → $99 Product Name: Global Dow Theory [Overview: Why You Need "Global Dow Theory"] "Is the market really going up, or is this a fake-out?" Many traders get confused by complex indicators and repainting arrows, leaving them unsure of the true market direction. Global Dow Theory specializes in the "King of Trading Strategies"—the Dow Theory. It strictly determines High/Low breakouts and clearly visualizes on the chart which way the market is truly heading. [Perfect Stab
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicateurs
[FINAL VERSION] SHOGUN TRADE CHRISTMAS SALE: $299 → $99 (67% OFF) Get the professional "SHOGUN" system for a limited time. (Price reverts to $299 immediately after the promotion ends.) "15 Years of Trading, 7 Years of Development. This is the 'Answer' I finally found after endless losses." I learned every method, sought the "Holy Grail," and failed at everything. Despite acquiring vast knowledge, I couldn't win. But finally, I arrived at the "Market Truth." I have condensed all that exper
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis