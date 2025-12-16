OHLC Smart Candle

Ritz Smart OHLC Candle

Ritz Smart OHLC Candle is an advanced price-action candle indicator that enhances standard OHLC candles with smart momentum analysis, volatility validation, and directional bias filtering — all displayed directly through candle colors.

This indicator is designed for traders who want clean charts, early momentum detection, and reduced false signals, without adding extra lines or panels.

Main Features

✔ Smart OHLC Strength Analysis, Evaluates candle strength using OHLC progress relative to ATR-weighted range, revealing real buying or selling pressure.

✔ Real-Time Adaptive Candle Logic, The current forming candle is analyzed separately using Smart OHLC logic, while historical candles remain stable and confirmed.

✔ EMA-Smoothed Momentum Filter, Reduces noise and detects momentum weakening before price reversal.

✔ Directional Bias Filter (EMA x / EMA x Cross), Confirms bullish or bearish bias using moving-average cross logic (logic-only, no MA lines drawn).

✔ Noise Protection & Fake Move Reduction, Automatically assigns neutral candle color when strength or momentum quality is insufficient.

✔ Advanced Candle Theme System, Includes multiple professional color themes to match different trading styles and visual preferences.

How It Works

Measures internal OHLC movement strength

Validates price range using ATR

Smooths momentum using EMA logic

Confirms direction with MA cross bias

Displays results directly as candle colors

No extra indicators, no chart clutter.

Recommended For

Scalping

Intraday trading

Momentum & breakout strategies

Trend confirmation

Price-action traders

Indicator Notes

Works on all symbols and timeframes

No repaint on historical candles

Optimized for performance

No external indicators required

Design Philosophy

“Price action should be clear, stable, and honest.”

Ritz Smart OHLC Candle transforms raw price data into a clean, reliable visual signal — helping traders focus on what truly matters: momentum quality and market intent.