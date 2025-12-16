OHLC Smart Candle
- Indicateurs
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
Ritz Smart OHLC Candle
Ritz Smart OHLC Candle is an advanced price-action candle indicator that enhances standard OHLC candles with smart momentum analysis, volatility validation, and directional bias filtering — all displayed directly through candle colors.
This indicator is designed for traders who want clean charts, early momentum detection, and reduced false signals, without adding extra lines or panels.
Main Features
- ✔ Smart OHLC Strength Analysis, Evaluates candle strength using OHLC progress relative to ATR-weighted range, revealing real buying or selling pressure.
- ✔ Real-Time Adaptive Candle Logic, The current forming candle is analyzed separately using Smart OHLC logic, while historical candles remain stable and confirmed.
- ✔ EMA-Smoothed Momentum Filter, Reduces noise and detects momentum weakening before price reversal.
- ✔ Directional Bias Filter (EMA x / EMA x Cross), Confirms bullish or bearish bias using moving-average cross logic (logic-only, no MA lines drawn).
- ✔ Noise Protection & Fake Move Reduction, Automatically assigns neutral candle color when strength or momentum quality is insufficient.
- ✔ Advanced Candle Theme System, Includes multiple professional color themes to match different trading styles and visual preferences.
How It Works
- Measures internal OHLC movement strength
- Validates price range using ATR
- Smooths momentum using EMA logic
- Confirms direction with MA cross bias
- Displays results directly as candle colors
No extra indicators, no chart clutter.
Recommended For
- Scalping
- Intraday trading
- Momentum & breakout strategies
- Trend confirmation
- Price-action traders
Indicator Notes
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- No repaint on historical candles
- Optimized for performance
- No external indicators required
Design Philosophy
“Price action should be clear, stable, and honest.”
Ritz Smart OHLC Candle transforms raw price data into a clean, reliable visual signal — helping traders focus on what truly matters: momentum quality and market intent.