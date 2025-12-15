NH Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
- Experts
- Nezir Hyka
- Version: 1.0
NH Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
The NH Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. By analyzing the relationship between price action, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A & B), the EA detects both the trend direction and market momentum, opening trades only when the trend is clearly confirmed. Positions are automatically closed when a trend reversal is signaled, providing a fully indicator-driven, systematic trading approach.
Key Features:
1. Trend-Based Entry Signals
Buy Signal Conditions:
Current price is above the Ichimoku Cloud, confirming a bullish trend.
Tenkan-sen is greater than Kijun-sen, confirming upward momentum.
Sell Signal Conditions:
Current price is below the Ichimoku Cloud, confirming a bearish trend.
Tenkan-sen is less than Kijun-sen, confirming downward momentum.
2. Indicator-Driven Exit Signals
Buy positions are closed when a bearish reversal is confirmed (price drops below the Tenkan-Kijun relationship or Cloud).
Sell positions are closed when a bullish reversal is confirmed (price rises above the Tenkan-Kijun relationship or Cloud).
No fixed stop loss or take profit is required; all exits are purely based on Ichimoku signals.