PLSystems Session Breakout

Professional Session Breakout System with Price Action

Session Breakout System is a conservative Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a disciplined strategy based on consolidation zone analysis and confirmed breakouts.

Tested and validated on NASDAQ100 and SP500 in M30 timeframe from January 2023 to December 2025.

What It Does

The EA automatically identifies price zones during specific periods of the day and only trades validated breakouts with technical confirmation. Unlike aggressive martingale-type systems, this EA trades one single position per signal, with Stop Loss and Take Profit always defined.

Conservative Approach

No averaging or multiple simultaneous positions

or multiple simultaneous positions No progressive lot increase

Fixed risk calculated as percentage of capital

calculated as percentage of capital Mandatory Stop Loss on every trade

on every trade Favorable Risk:Reward ratio predefined

Exposure Control

Configurable limit of trades per day

Daily Drawdown protection with automatic closure

Optional daily profit limit

Minimum time between trades

Main Features

Intelligent Analysis

The system analyzes price ranges during specific periods and validates they meet criteria related to current market volatility. It only trades when detecting high-probability setups according to established technical parameters.

Optional Technical Filters

Volatility filter to trade in optimal conditions

Trend filter for directional alignment

Optional higher timeframe analysis

Maximum allowed spread control

Advanced Position Management

Automatic Breakeven: Protects your capital by moving Stop Loss to entry point once profit target is reached.

Intelligent Trailing Stop: Follows price dynamically based on volatility, allowing to capture extended movements.

Operational Controls

Customizable trading hours

Automatic end-of-session closure

Friday closure to avoid weekend gaps

Temporal validity of detected setups

Highly Configurable

Over 60 organized parameters for complete control:

Trading direction (LONG, SHORT, or both)

Analysis and detection parameters

Complete risk management

Multiple activatable/deactivatable technical filters

Customizable protections and limits

Logging system with 5 detail levels

Compatible with any symbol and timeframe.

Risk Profile

Suitable for:

Traders seeking conservative strategies

Those who prefer quality over quantity of trades

Operators who value capital protection

Traders wanting to automate price action without excessive risks

Important Considerations:

Managing Expectations:

Not all sessions will generate valid signals

May go days without trading if no appropriate setups exist

Patience is part of the strategy

Results vary depending on symbol and market conditions

Drawdown:

Losing streaks are possible (normal part of trading)

Drawdown depends on your risk configuration

Daily protections limit maximum exposure

Recommendations

Before Trading:

Test in demo for at least 1 month Start with low risk (0.5-1% per trade) Activate multiple filters for more selective signals Set conservative daily DD protection Limit daily trades initially

For Optimization:

Adjust analysis periods according to your symbol

Calibrate hours to most liquid sessions

Adapt filters based on asset volatility

Modify parameters based on backtesting

Risk Warnings

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future results. Even conservative systems can experience losing streaks. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

This EA is a professional tool that requires understanding of its parameters, exhaustive demo testing, and proper configuration for your risk tolerance. Each trader is responsible for their trading decisions and system configuration.

