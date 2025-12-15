PLSystems Session Breakout
- Experts
- Pol Lazaro Porta
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 10
Professional Session Breakout System with Price Action
Session Breakout System is a conservative Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a disciplined strategy based on consolidation zone analysis and confirmed breakouts.
Tested and validated on NASDAQ100 and SP500 in M30 timeframe from January 2023 to December 2025.
What It Does
The EA automatically identifies price zones during specific periods of the day and only trades validated breakouts with technical confirmation. Unlike aggressive martingale-type systems, this EA trades one single position per signal, with Stop Loss and Take Profit always defined.
Conservative Approach
- No averaging or multiple simultaneous positions
- No progressive lot increase
- Fixed risk calculated as percentage of capital
- Mandatory Stop Loss on every trade
- Favorable Risk:Reward ratio predefined
Exposure Control
- Configurable limit of trades per day
- Daily Drawdown protection with automatic closure
- Optional daily profit limit
- Minimum time between trades
Main Features
Intelligent Analysis
The system analyzes price ranges during specific periods and validates they meet criteria related to current market volatility. It only trades when detecting high-probability setups according to established technical parameters.
Optional Technical Filters
- Volatility filter to trade in optimal conditions
- Trend filter for directional alignment
- Optional higher timeframe analysis
- Maximum allowed spread control
Advanced Position Management
Automatic Breakeven: Protects your capital by moving Stop Loss to entry point once profit target is reached.
Intelligent Trailing Stop: Follows price dynamically based on volatility, allowing to capture extended movements.
Operational Controls
- Customizable trading hours
- Automatic end-of-session closure
- Friday closure to avoid weekend gaps
- Temporal validity of detected setups
Highly Configurable
Over 60 organized parameters for complete control:
- Trading direction (LONG, SHORT, or both)
- Analysis and detection parameters
- Complete risk management
- Multiple activatable/deactivatable technical filters
- Customizable protections and limits
- Logging system with 5 detail levels
Compatible with any symbol and timeframe.
Risk Profile
Suitable for:
- Traders seeking conservative strategies
- Those who prefer quality over quantity of trades
- Operators who value capital protection
- Traders wanting to automate price action without excessive risks
Important Considerations:
Managing Expectations:
- Not all sessions will generate valid signals
- May go days without trading if no appropriate setups exist
- Patience is part of the strategy
- Results vary depending on symbol and market conditions
Drawdown:
- Losing streaks are possible (normal part of trading)
- Drawdown depends on your risk configuration
- Daily protections limit maximum exposure
Recommendations
Before Trading:
- Test in demo for at least 1 month
- Start with low risk (0.5-1% per trade)
- Activate multiple filters for more selective signals
- Set conservative daily DD protection
- Limit daily trades initially
For Optimization:
- Adjust analysis periods according to your symbol
- Calibrate hours to most liquid sessions
- Adapt filters based on asset volatility
- Modify parameters based on backtesting
Risk Warnings
Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future results. Even conservative systems can experience losing streaks. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
This EA is a professional tool that requires understanding of its parameters, exhaustive demo testing, and proper configuration for your risk tolerance. Each trader is responsible for their trading decisions and system configuration.