EUR Pulse EA

EUR 5-Minute Trend & Grid Scalping Expert Advisor

EUR EA is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed for EUR pairs on the M5 timeframe, combining trend-following logic with adaptive grid scalping. The system targets small, high-probability price movements while maintaining strict risk control to keep drawdown minimal.

The EA identifies the dominant market trend and deploys grid positions only in the direction of momentum, avoiding random averaging and over-exposure. Dynamic position sizing, smart entry spacing, and controlled recovery logic help protect capital during ranging and volatile market conditions.

Default Setfile for 100$, Withdrawal Method Daily with this you profit get secured.

Key Features:

Designed for EUR pairs on M5 timeframe

Trend-based grid scalping strategy

Low drawdown & capital protection logic

Adaptive grid spacing and smart recovery

Fully automated trading (no manual intervention)

Optimized for MT5 / ECN brokers

Suitable for prop firms and personal accounts

Recommendations:

Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: 5 minutes (M5)

Minimum Investment: $100

Broker: Any

Settings: Use Daily Max Profit to minimize drawdown

EUR EA is ideal for traders seeking consistent returns, controlled risk, and a stable scalping system built for real-market conditions.