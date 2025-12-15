Equity Paragon PRO

Important Information

Strategy Type Swing trading with equity-based exposure control (no grid / no martingale / no averaging) Risk Level Controlled by the user (equity protection, daily limits, exposure filters) Prop-Firm Compatibility Includes built-in daily and overall loss guard Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (ECN/RAW recommended) Setup Difficulty Suitable for beginners (all parameters are open)

Product Overview

Equity-Based Swing Trading System for XAUUSD

Equity Paragon EA is a controlled swing-trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA operates through a structured equity-protection model that manages exposure and locks profit using step-based protection mechanisms. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-risk techniques.

➤ LIVE SIGNAL (Official)

The internal structure includes dynamic breakeven, adaptive trailing, exposure control and an auto-suspension module that limits trading during unfavorable conditions. These mechanisms provide a disciplined and transparent swing-trading approach with consistent risk management.

Symbol & Timeframe

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: H1

Strategy & Risk Approach

The strategy follows medium-term swing movements and uses structured equity protections. Exposure limits, adaptive breakeven and trailing functions help maintain controlled performance in volatile market environments.

Equity-controlled exposure

Swing-based trade entries

Adaptive breakeven and dynamic trailing

No martingale / no grid / no averaging

Uniqueness of the System

The EA includes an Equity Control Module that reacts to real-time balance and equity changes. Profit protection uses a multi-step structure that gradually secures accumulated profit based on trading conditions. This creates a stable operation model suitable for capital-protection environments.

Key Features

Equity-based protection and risk management

Step-based profit-locking mechanism

Adaptive trailing with breakeven logic

Daily trading and loss-control filters

Automatic suspension during equity stress

Exposure limiter based on balance/equity ratios

No grid, no martingale, no averaging

Trade Logic & Internal Protections

Equity-risk engine

Breakeven and trailing logic

Exposure guard

Daily and overall equity protection

No high-risk strategies

Auto-suspension when limits are approached

Technical Specifications

Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Leverage 1:100 – 1:500 Account Type ECN / RAW Minimum Balance $300 Recommended Balance $500 – $1000 Execution Market Execution Equity Protection Enabled

Usage Notes

Use realistic spread and slippage while backtesting

Works with most MT5 ECN brokers

A low-latency VPS is recommended

No frequent optimization required

Official Support

All communication is provided through the official MQL5 profile:





Final Remarks

Purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies are not supported and may function incorrectly.

Equity Paragon EA — Stability · Control · Consistency