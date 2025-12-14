Bands On Momentum RSI

📦 Product Overview: Momentum–iRSI–iBands 1.0

This indicator combines Momentum, RSI on Momentum, and adaptive Band Levels into a layered signal pipeline. It’s designed for traders who want to visualize momentum strength, RSI extremes, and volatility bandwidth — in one sub window.

🔍 Core Components

• Momentum Curve → Measures directional acceleration using customizable period and price type

• RSI on Momentum → Relative Strength momentum into a normalized oscillator for clearer overbought/oversold signals

• Band Levels → Four upper/lower bands plus a middle line, built on RSI of Momentum, giving you a volatility‑framed momentum map





🎛 User Controls

⚡ Momentum Settings

• Momentum Period → Define lookback for momentum calculation

• Applied Price → Choose price type (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.)

📊 RSI Settings

• RSI Period → Set the smoothing period for RSI on Momentum

• RSI Line Style, Width, Color → Customize the appearance of the RSI curve (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Settings

• Bands Period → Define the moving average period for band generation

• Band Shift → Shift bands forward/backward

• Deviation Controls → Five independent deviation inputs:

• BandDeviation1 • BandDeviation2

• BandDeviation3

• BandDeviation4

• BandDeviation5

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band, plus a central middle line.

🎨 Style Controls

• Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band (default: Red)

• Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the equilibrium line (default: Red)

• Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band (default: Red)

• Warning Bands (Deviation 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) → Each has independent style, width, and color (default: DarkGray)

🧪 Debug Mode

• DebugMode Toggle → Enable/disable diagnostic output

• LastBarIndex → Choose which bar to use for short name and debug output (default: 1 = last closed bar)





✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

• Visualize momentum acceleration and RSI extremes

• Frame signals with layered band levels for volatility context

• Customize every visual element for audit clarity

• Enable debug mode for development or signal tracking

• Use multiple instances safely with independent configurations



