StradesXAU
- Experts
- Silviu-paul Morariu
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Professional Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold)
Transform Your Gold Trading with Advanced Price Action Strategy
The Golden Eagles is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically designed for the gold market (XAU/USD), utilizing proprietary algorithms to identify and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities based on key price levels and market structure.
🎯 Why Choose The Golden Eagles?
Proven Trading Approach
- Systematic Method: Automatically identifies critical price zones during optimal trading hours
- Smart Pattern Recognition: Detects specific market formations for high-probability entries
- Fully Automated Execution: Zero emotions, pure mathematical logic
Professional Risk Management
✅ Configurable Risk:Reward - Set your own risk-reward ratio (default 1:2) ✅ Intelligent Stop Loss - Automatically calculated for optimal protection ✅ Optimized Take Profit - Based on your desired RR ratio
Advanced Profit Protection Features
💰 Partial Close System
- Secures 50% of profit at predetermined levels
- Lets remaining position run to target
- Eliminates risk of turning winners into losers
🛡️ Automatic Breakeven
- Moves Stop Loss to entry point at optimal moment
- Zero risk after breakeven activation
- Sleep peacefully knowing your profit is protected
📊 Premium Technical Features
Optimized for M5 Timeframe
- Trades during most liquid market hours
- Avoids extreme volatility periods
- Fast reaction to opportunities
Fully Customizable Parameters
📌 Adjustable Lot Size 📌 Magic Number for multi-strategy accounts 📌 Slippage control 📌 Flexible time zone settings 📌 Customizable protection levels 📌 Fine-tunable entry criteria
Intelligent Monitoring System
- One trade per direction - prevents overtrading
- Daily automatic reset - fresh strategy every day
- Detailed logging - track every robot action
🚀 What Makes It Unique?
Strategic Advantage
The robot employs a proprietary methodology that combines:
- Time-based market analysis
- Key price level identification
- Specific candlestick formations
- Multi-layer confirmation system
Smart Execution
- Precise entry timing
- Dynamic stop loss placement
- Risk-reward optimized exits
- Active position management
Complete Automation
From market analysis to trade execution and management - everything runs on autopilot while you focus on other things.
💎 Key Benefits
For the Busy Trader
✔️ 100% Automated - No constant monitoring required ✔️ Clear Strategy - Know exactly what the robot does ✔️ Disciplined Execution - Eliminates emotional decisions
For the Professional Trader
✔️ Total Flexibility - Adjust every parameter ✔️ Backtesting Ready - Test before going live ✔️ Multi-Account Compatible - Unique Magic Number
For Anyone Seeking Consistency
✔️ Clear Entry Rules - Well-defined entry criteria ✔️ Professional Exit Strategy - TP, SL, Partial Close, Breakeven ✔️ Integrated Risk Management - Multi-level protection
📈 Performance and Reliability
- Optimized for XAU/USD - Most traded precious metal
- M5 Timeframe - Perfect balance between frequency and reliability
- Native MQL5 Code - Maximum performance, zero lag
- Complete Logging - Full transparency of all actions
🎁 What You Get
✅ Complete Expert Advisor (.ex5) ✅ Pre-configured parameters for XAU/USD ✅ Integrated risk management system ✅ Automatic partial close and breakeven ✅ Detailed documentation ✅ Installation support
⚠️ Important Note
The Golden Eagles is a professional tool that requires:
- Broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD
- Adequate capital for risk management
- Understanding of basic trading principles
- Demo testing before live trading
🦅 Join the Elite Gold Traders!
Don't miss profitable opportunities in the gold market anymore. The Golden Eagles trades for you 24/7 with perfect discipline and precise execution.
Start Today and Transform Your Trading Approach!
💼 Perfect For
🔸 Traders seeking consistent gold trading strategy 🔸 Investors wanting automated portfolio diversification 🔸 Professionals requiring reliable passive income 🔸 Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions
🌟 Why Thousands Choose The Golden Eagles
"Set it and forget it" - The robot handles everything from analysis to execution and profit protection. Wake up to closed trades with secured profits while others are still watching charts.
Proven Technology - Built with years of gold market analysis and real trading experience. Not a theory - a working solution.
Risk First - Unlike many EAs that focus only on profit, The Golden Eagles prioritizes protecting your capital with multi-layer safety systems.
sTrades - The Golden Eagles: Where Precision Meets Profitability 🦅✨
Start Your Journey to Automated Gold Trading Success Today!