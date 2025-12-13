Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5

⚡ BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions.

Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic, breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, including rapid spikes and fast directional shifts.

No martingale
No dangerous averaging
No uncontrolled grid behavior
Built with a disciplined structure focused on execution stability and risk control.

🔥 Pricing & Launch Offer

Final Price: $£2299

🚀 Key Highlights

Fast Reaction Engine
Designed to respond efficiently to volatility expansions and breakout conditions common in BTC-based markets.

🧠 Adaptive Trade Management
Smart position handling with dynamic controls, designed to work reliably across different broker specifications.

🔒 Risk-Controlled Execution
Supports fixed lot trading and controlled exposure logic to keep trading behavior structured.

💨 Dynamic Trailing & Protection Logic
Trailing and safety filters built to reduce execution issues during unstable conditions (spread widening, high volatility, weekend gaps).

⚙️ Platform & Broker Compatibility (MT5)

  • Built specifically for MetaTrader 5

  • Suitable for most crypto CFD brokers

  • RAW/ECN-style accounts recommended (tight spreads + low commissions)

  • Optimized for efficient CPU/RAM usage

✅ Recommended Requirements

⏱️ Timeframe: M1
💰 Minimum deposit: 1000 USD / EUR (higher recommended for best stability and flexibility)
Leverage: Any
🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)

📌 Important Setup Note (Demo & Live)

✅ For normal Demo / Live trading, set:
MarketValidationGuard = false

(Default behavior: Market validation = TRUE / Real trading = FALSE)

💡 Optional Bonus (Limited Time)

After purchase, you can message me via the official MQL5 Market private chat to receive an exclusive bonus EA (available for early buyers).

📊 Backtesting & Optimization

Backtest results depend on broker conditions, symbol specification, spreads/commissions, and input settings.
Users are encouraged to run their own backtests and forward tests before trading live funds.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Crypto trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before going live.


“Below are three performance screenshots showcasing different risk profiles:
1️⃣ Very Low Risk
2️⃣ Medium Risk
3️⃣ Aggressive Risk Mode”


