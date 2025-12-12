Chart Scale Fix for MT4

ChartFix – TradingView-Style Chart Control for MT4 (Trial Edition)

This is the trial edition of Chart Fix, a utility that transforms MT4 chart navigation into a smooth, TradingView-like experience.

If you've ever struggled with MT4’s zooming, scaling, or panning limitations, Chart Fix gives you intuitive on-chart controls that make navigation effortless.

✨ What This Trial Edition Offers

All core features of ChartFix are included:

  • Zoom In/Out buttons

  • Vertical Shrink & Expand controls

  • Switch button for auto-scale ↔ manual scale

  • Movable control panel

  • Hotkey support

  • TradingView Dark & Light Themes

A “Trial Version” watermark is displayed on the chart to indicate this edition.

🚀 Full Features Available in the Paid Version

The full edition removes the watermark.
You can find it here:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148557

🛠 How ChartFix Improves MT4

Old MT4 Experience

  • Inconsistent zoom levels

  • No vertical drag panning unless scale is locked

  • Hard-to-control scaling

  • Interrupts workflow

ChartFix Experience

  • Smooth TradingView-style chart movement

  • Instant zoom control

  • Precise manual vertical scaling

  • Clean visual themes

  • Hotkey-powered chart navigation

🧪 Try It in Strategy Tester

  1. Open Strategy Tester

  2. Select ChartFix (trial edition)

  3. Press Start in Visual Mode (Let a lot of candles form for best results.

  4. Use the buttons to zoom, pan, stretch, shrink, and switch scaling modes

  5. Experiment with the Dark/Light themes

💬 Support

If you need help or have questions, message me on here and I'll be happy to help.


