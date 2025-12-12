Axi Select IA Gold M5

Automate your Profits with Institutional-Grade Security on XAUUSD.

AI Axi Select is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the highly profitable Gold market (XAUUSD). It combines a price recovery strategy (Smart Grid) with robust risk management features rarely seen in retail EAs.

Unlike aggressive bots that risk your entire balance, AI AS features a Triple Protection Layer. It acts as a financial manager, constantly monitoring your account health to decide if a trade is safe to execute.

🛡️ Key Safety Features:

Smart Margin Check: The EA calculates required margin before execution. If your Margin Level drops below a safe threshold (e.g., 1000%), it automatically pauses the Martingale logic to prevent Broker Stop Outs.

Spread Protection: Prevents trading during news events or low liquidity periods when spreads are too high.

Equity Stop: Hard stop-loss based on a percentage of your total equity, protecting your capital from "black swan" events.

Daily Target Lock: Automatically secures profits and stops trading once the daily percentage goal is reached.

⚙️ Recommendations:

Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) .

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are recommended.

Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for safe handling of 0.01 lots).

VPS: Required for 24/5 operation.

📊 Key Parameters:

Meta : Daily profit target percentage.

UseAdd : Enable/Disable grid recovery system.

MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points.

MinMarginLevel : Minimum margin level required to open new recovery trades.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please use appropriate risk management.