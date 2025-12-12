Easy Lot Size Calculator MT4

✅ **EASY LOT SIZE CALCULATOR – TRIAL EDITION


📌 Overview

This is the trial edition of my Easy Lot Size Calculator for MT4 — a powerful utility designed to automate position sizing directly on your chart.
If you struggle with calculating lot sizes while trading fast markets, this tool completely removes the math and protects your risk automatically.

The calculator uses MT4’s built-in Fibonacci tool as a dynamic stop-loss reference point. Simply draw the tool on your chart, and the EA instantly calculates the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and high-frequency manual traders who need fast execution with accurate risk control.

🚀 Key Features

✔ Automatic Lot-Size Calculation (Every Tick)

Enter your risk percentage once — the EA handles everything else.
Whether price moves up or down, your position size adjusts in real time.

✔ Uses MT4’s Fibonacci Tool as a Stop-Loss Reference

You do not need to trade with Fibonacci.
The tool is simply used as a movable “stop-loss marker”:

  • Draw upward → prepares a Buy lot size

  • Draw downward → prepares a Sell lot size

Works on Forex, indices, gold, crypto, and CFDs.

✔ Dynamic Risk Protection

If your account balance changes, your lot size automatically recalculates.
This keeps your risk percentage consistent — a crucial feature for long-term survival.

✔ Optional Auto-Take-Profit Button

Set a fixed profit target (e.g., 2× risk), and the EA closes the trade automatically when hit.

✔ Compound-Growth Dashboard (Trial Included)

Displays:

  • Current balance

  • Your target goal

  • Number of winning trades required to reach that goal

A simple tool that helps you plan realistic growth.

✔ Trend Analyzer (Trial Included)

Shows real-time higher-timeframe structure:

  • Major Uptrend

  • Retracement

  • Major Downtrend

  • Static / Neutral zone

Helps avoid counter-trend trades.

✔ “Grab Fib” Quick-Access Button

Name one Fibonacci object “FIB”, and tap the button to instantly pull it to the front of your chart — perfect for fast scalping entries.

🔍 Trial Edition Notes

This trial includes all core features, with the following differences:

  • A “TRIAL VERSION” watermark appears on the chart

  • Some advanced options are simplified

  • No time limit — test the calculator directly in live charts

You can fully experience how the tool calculates lot sizes in real time.

🔗 Full Version

To unlock all features without a watermark, you can find the full edition here:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142902


    💬 Support

    If you need help, just send me a message and I'd be happy to help.


