Toftsoe Trading EA

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set files.


 The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $1999


Toftsoe Trading EA utilizes a unique grid based strategy with some major key features.

Toftsoe Trading EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its approach to open trades and handling losing trades.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GER40 / DJ30
  • Timeframe: 30min. / 15 min.
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : Moneta Markets or Any broker with a low spread.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - 1:500 recommended.


Key features of Toftsoe Trading EA

  • Adaptive Grid Trading

  • Intelligent Entry Trigger

  • Dual-Logic Take Profit (TP) and Trailing Stop Loss

    1. Break-Even (BE) & Scaled TP
    2. Single Trade TP
    3. Precise Trailing Stop Loss (TSL)

  • Advanced Money Management (Lot Size)

    1. Fixed Lot Size
    2. Variable/Adaptive Lot Size
This EA is a powerful tool for the serious trader seeking an automated solution with built-in risk mitigation and the ability to benefit from account growth through the adaptive Lot Size feature.


Risk Warning:
  • Before you buy Toftsoe Trading EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
