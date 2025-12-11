🚀 Revolutionize Your Trading with Easy scalp Neural Networks

Step into the future of algorithmic trading. Easy scalp Neural Networks is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated fusion of classic trend-following strategies and advanced Neural Network (Artificial Intelligence) technology.

Designed for the modern trader who demands precision, safety, and performance, this EA analyzes the market deeper than the human eye can see. It learns, adapts, and executes with laser-sharp accuracy.

Why You Need This EA:

🧠 True AI Power: Powered by a built-in Neural Network that analyzes 8 distinct market features (including Momentum, RSI, Volatility, and Price Action). It calculates a "Confidence Score" before every trade, filtering out false signals that trap standard indicators.

🛡️ Absolute Safety - No Martingale, No Grid: We value your capital. This system uses Zero Martingale and Zero Grid strategies. Every trade has a purpose, a logic, and a protective Stop Loss. It relies on pure price action and probability, not dangerous recovery methods.

📉 Dynamic Risk Management: Features an intelligent ATR Trailing Stop that locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, along with a Daily Cut Loss protection to preserve your account balance during bad days.

⚡ Plug & Play for Gold: The system comes pre-optimized and ready to use. No complex setup is required.

🏆 Optimized for Success

This EA has been fine-tuned specifically for the GOLD (XAUUSD) pair on the M5 Timeframe.

Broker Recommendation: For the best spreads and execution match with our optimization, we highly recommend using Exness .

Get the best trading conditions here: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

Using a different broker?

No problem. The logic is universal. We simply recommend optimizing the Risk Percentage parameter to fit your broker's leverage and margin requirements.

Risk Percentage Optimization Setting: Start at 1, Step 1, Stop at 10.

⚙️ Key Input Parameters

Here is everything you can control to tailor the EA to your trading style:

Risk & Money Management

RiskPercentage: The percentage of your balance to risk per trade. Set to 0 if you prefer fixed lots.

Lots: Fixed trading volume (used if RiskPercentage is 0).

DailyCutLossPercent: The safety switch. If your daily loss hits this percentage, the EA stops trading for the day to protect your capital.

Time Settings

StartHour & EndHour: Define exactly when the EA is allowed to look for trades (e.g., London and NY sessions).

Volatility & Trailing

ATRPeriod: The timeframe used to measure market volatility.

ATRThreshold: Filters out markets that are too flat or ranging.

ATR_Trailing_Period: Adjusts how the trailing stop reacts to volatility.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Controls the distance of the trailing stop (tighter or wider).

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Determines when the trailing stop kicks in to secure profit.

Neural Network (AI) Settings

UseNeuralNetwork: Toggle the AI brain on or off.

NN_InputFeatures: The number of market factors the AI analyzes (Optimized at 8).

NN_TrainingBars: How far back the AI looks to learn the current market pattern.

NN_MinConfidence: The minimum trust score (0.1 to 0.9) the AI must have to allow a trade.

NN_AggressiveMode: If true, the EA trades more frequently with slightly lower confidence thresholds.

EnableTrainingSchedule: Allows the AI to automatically retrain itself as the market evolves.

Trend Filters

EMAPeriod (Fast, Medium, Slow): The Moving Averages used to determine the overall market direction.

MACD Settings: Parameters for momentum confirmation.

📥 Download Now and Start Scalping Smart

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Experience the difference of a Neural Network-assisted strategy that prioritizes the safety of your funds.

Attach to XAUUSD M5 and watch the AI work!