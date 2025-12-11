Pro Smart Spread Timer

Stop losing money to sudden spread widening.

In modern volatile markets (especially Gold and Crypto), spreads can double in seconds. Manual spread timers are outdated and annoying to configure.

Pro Smart Spread Timer (Pro SST) solves this with  "Zero Config Technology™".
Just drop it on any chart. It automatically analyzes the past 100 bars, learns the "normal" spread for that specific symbol, and sets the perfect alert threshold instantly.

  Why Pro SST?

  • Zero Setup: No need to type "2.0" for EURUSD or "30" for Gold. It configures itself.

  • Smart Prediction: Changes color based on real-time danger levels.

    •   White/Silver: Stable (Safe to trade)

    • 🟡  Gold: Caution (Wide spread)

    • 🔴  Red: Danger (Volatile - Stay away!)

  • Overlap-Free UI: Automatically calculates screen pixels to ensure text NEVER overlaps with the price line, no matter how you zoom.

  • Multi-Asset Ready: Tested on Forex, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, and Indices.

📊  Key Features:

  1. Auto-Calibration: Calculates average spread and alerts at 1.5x (customizable).

  2. Exact Countdown: Displays remaining bar time (mm:ss) accurately.

  3. 3-Stage Visual Warning: Instantly see market conditions via text color.

  4. Full Notification Suite: Pop-up, Sound, and Mobile Push notifications.

  5. CSV Logging: Auto-saves spread history to MQL5\Files for backtesting.

  6. Lightweight: Optimized code for zero lag, even on 10+ charts.

🧪  HOW TO TEST (Verify the Colors):
You can force the alert colors to verify functionality even in a quiet market:

  1. Go to Indicator Settings (Inputs).

  2. Find  "2. Prediction Sensitivity".

  3. Change  'Caution Multiplier' to  0.5 -> Text turns  GOLD.

  4. Change  'Danger Multiplier' to  0.5 -> Text turns  RED.
    (Please reset to default values after testing)


