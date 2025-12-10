Grid Vision TP and NP (World Edition)

Grid Vision TP and NP is a visual helper indicator for grid / averaging / martingale style trading.

It does not open or close any orders – it simply shows you, directly on the chart:

where your basket average price is

at which price your basket will reach a target profit in money

at which price your basket will hit a maximum loss in money (optional)

how many grid / averaging steps you still have until your “pain limit”

It works with any EA or manual trading, as long as there are open positions on the symbol.

Positions are filtered by Symbol and Magic Number.

What it does

Aggregates all open positions for the selected Symbol and MagicNumber

Calculates the basket average price and draws it as a blue line

Draws a TP line at the price where the basket profit reaches a user-defined amount (account currency, typically USD)

Optionally draws an SL line at the price where the basket loss reaches a user-defined maximum loss

Draws grid lines at a custom distance in points (for averaging / martingale style grids)

Shows a compact info panel with direction, total lots, number of orders and current basket P/L

This makes it very easy to answer questions like:

“If I aim for +X USD , where will this basket close?”

“How far can price go before I lose –Y USD ?”

“How many more grid steps do I have left at this distance?”

Typical use cases

You run grid / averaging EAs that do not draw any TP / SL lines on the chart

You want to visually check where your EA will close the basket for a given money target

You trade semi-manually and want a quick overview of average entry price TP / SL in money remaining grid steps

You manage several EAs on the same symbol and want to look at one MagicNumber at a time

Main inputs (summary)

Symbol Empty = use the current chart symbol (recommended) Or specify a symbol explicitly (for example “XAUUSD”)

MagicNumber 0 = include all positions on this symbol Any other value = filter by this magic number only

TargetProfit_USD (or similar name in your terminal) Money amount (in account currency) for the basket TP Example: 100 → TP line is drawn where the basket reaches +100 USD

ShowSLLine / MaxLoss_USD (optional) Enable / disable the loss line Money amount where the basket loss reaches –MaxLoss_USD

GridDistancePoints Distance between grid lines in points Example: 100 → grid every 100 points Please consider your broker’s digits (3 / 5) when setting this value

GridStepsToShow How many grid steps to display from the base price

UseExtremumAsBase true – use the furthest position price as the base for grid lines false – use the basket average price as the base

ShowAvgLine / ShowTPLine / ShowSLLine / ShowGridLines / ShowInfoPanel Turn individual elements on or off

Color / style / width settings Customize colors and styles of TP, SL, average and grid lines to match your chart theme



How to use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Leave Symbol empty to use the chart symbol, or type a symbol name. Set MagicNumber to the EA’s magic (or 0 to include all trades). Enter your desired TargetProfit_USD and, if needed, MaxLoss_USD. Set GridDistancePoints and GridStepsToShow according to your strategy.

The lines and panel will automatically update whenever positions on that symbol / magic change.

Notes & limitations

The indicator is purely visual – it does not send orders or modify trades.

Money calculations use the broker’s tick value, so for some CFDs the value may differ a little from your manual calculation.

Hedged baskets (both BUY and SELL at the same time) are supported, but the “main direction” is considered to be the side with the larger total lot size.

License & disclaimer

Free indicator – you can use it on demo and real accounts.

You may not resell or redistribute the code as your own product.

This tool provides visual information only and does not guarantee any profit or protect you from losses.

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use this indicator at your own responsibility.

Grid Vision TP and NP is designed as a simple “pair of glasses” for grid traders – helping you see TP, SL and grid structure at a glance.