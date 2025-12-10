Who is Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager for?

PERFECT FOR:

Manual gold traders who want to automate their exits





Funded traders who need to adhere to drawdown limits





Working professionals who cannot constantly monitor the chart





Anyone who wants to avoid emotional exit decisions





WORKS WITH:

Any manual trading strategy





All XAUUSD lot sizes





Any timeframe (recommended: H1 or higher)





All brokers with MetaTrader 5





UNIQUE ADVANTAGES

Plug & Play - No strategy change

Load the EA onto your XAUUSD chart





Continue trading as usual





The utility works completely in the background





No change to your existing trading strategy





XAUUSD-optimized

Automatic pip value calculation for gold





Gold-specific USD distance adjustment





Tested with XAUUSD volatility profile





Optimized for gold spreads and movements





Full control

R1 factor: When break-even is activated (0.1-1.0)





R1 distance: How much USD distance from entry (1-50 USD)





Daily limit: Your personal daily loss limit





Magic filter: Distinguishes your trades from EA trades





Minimal overhead

<1% CPU usage





No external indicators required





Clean logging only for important events





Stable 24/7 operation on VPS