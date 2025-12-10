Binary Connect

Binary Connect (THI Reversal) is a professional Signal Indicator designed for Binary Options and Scalping. It helps traders identify high-probability reversal points using a combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands.

⚠️ Please Note: This product is a Technical Indicator that displays entry arrows on the chart. It is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA) and does not place trades automatically on its own.

🚀 Key Features:

  • Clear Signals: Displays visual "Call" (Green) and "Put" (Red) arrows on the chart.
  • No Repaint: Arrows are confirmed at the candle close and will never vanish or shift.
  • Instant Alerts: Comes with Pop-up and Sound alerts to notify you of every signal.
  • Clean Interface: Automatically optimizes chart colors (Black background) for better visibility.

⚙️ Trading Strategy:

  • Buy Signal (Call): Price breaks the Lower Bollinger Band + RSI is Oversold.
  • Sell Signal (Put): Price breaks the Upper Bollinger Band + RSI is Overbought.

🛠️ Input Parameters:

  • RSI Settings: Adjust Period and Overbought/Oversold levels.
  • BB Settings: Adjust Period and Deviation.
  • Arrow Offset: Adjust the distance of arrows from the candles.
  • Alerts: Enable/Disable notifications.

*Technical Info: This indicator provides standard signal buffers (Buffer 0 = Buy, Buffer 1 = Sell) for custom development or external analysis.

Recommended Timeframe: M5
Recommended Pairs: EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURUSD

