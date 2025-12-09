Premium Gold Miner

Short Description Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. Uses volatility analysis, breakout structure and ATR based risk control. No martingale. No grid. Overview Bitcoin Ultra Beast is an Expert Advisor created for BTCUSD on M30. The system checks volatility, trend direction and breakout conditions before placing a trade. Each trade uses an ATR based stop loss, and lot size is calculated from account balance and user defined risk. The EA uses one trade per direction and does not appl