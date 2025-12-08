RSI on iBands Array
- Indicateurs
- Louis Wetzel
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🎛 User Controls for iRSI‑iBands 1.0
This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the RSI calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:
📊 RSI Settings
• Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
• RSI Period → Set the lookback period for RSI calculation
• RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
• RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
• RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Lime)
📐 Band Levels Settings
• Bands Period → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
• Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
• Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
• BandDeviation1
• BandDeviation2
• BandDeviation3
• BandDeviation4
• BandDeviation5
• BandDeviation6
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.
🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
• Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band
• Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
• Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band
• Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Five additional dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts
🛠 Unique ID
• UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.
📘 Product Description: iRSI‑iBands 1.0