StrikeZone X Basic
- Experts
- Park Geonwoo
- Version: 1.12
StrikeZone X Basic is the free trial version of the StrikeZone automated trading system.
It is designed to showcase the core algorithm and allow traders to experience the strategy before upgrading to the full edition.
This version maintains essential functionalities while certain advanced modules are available exclusively in the Pro edition.
Key Features
-
EMA-based Trend Filter
Avoids unnecessary counter-trend entries by detecting market direction.
-
Breakout Entry Logic
Generates stable entry signals using volatility conditions and structural confirmation rather than simple high/low breakout.
-
Basic Risk Management
Fixed stop loss is applied to ensure minimum risk control.
-
Lightweight & Efficient
Optimized for low-resource environments such as VPS or low-performance PCs.
Basic Version Limitations
Available only in StrikeZone X Pro:
-
Advanced trailing stop algorithm
-
Pyramiding (Multi-step scaling in)
-
Conditional exit logic (time-based & reversal-based)
-
Extended risk management modules
-
Additional filters (candle strength, slope confirmation, volatility filter)
Basic version is intended as an introductory edition, while
the Pro version provides maximum performance and full algorithm potential.
Recommended Usage
-
M5 / M15 scalping & intraday trading
-
High-volatility markets (NASDAQ, DAX, HK50, etc.)
-
VPS recommended for stability
-
Best performance on ECN-type accounts
Important Notice
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Always test in a demo environment before using it on a live account.
-
Basic version results may differ from the Pro version due to feature limitations.