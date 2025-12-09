M1 Gold X MT5

- Your best assistant in gold trading.

Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair

The strategy is based on breaking through important levels

SL - 850 Points TP - 850 Points Trailing - 100 Points Set file for trading - LiveTrade.set

Recommendations:

Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)

GOLD (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1

Minimum deposit: $100

Trading leverage: 1:100 and higher

Broker: Any broker with a low spread

VPS: Use a VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Main features:

Only one transaction per instrument with its mandatory closure at the end of each working day.

The advisor works exclusively with pending orders — execution is always at the exact price without slippage.

Each transaction always has Take Profit and Stop Loss — honest and transparent work with a pre-clear result.

No martingale or grids — M1 Gold X does not use dangerous capital management methods!

does not use dangerous capital management methods! Uses a unique adaptive algorithm based on the law of supply and demand.

Closes positions daily for stable risk management.





Happy trading!