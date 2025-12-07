Any to Any P2P Copy Trade

1. System Overview

This EA is designed for Multi-Way Copy Trading between multiple MT4 terminals running on the same computer.

Leader & Follower: Any account can act as a leader or follower. If you place an order on one MT4, all others will copy it.

Local Sync: Uses a central file system within the computer for data exchange. No internet connection is required for the syncing process itself (only for the MT4 connection to the broker).

2. Installation

File Placement: Copy the OrderSyncLogic_V3_SmartSymbol.mq4 file into the MQL4/Experts folder of every MT4 terminal you wish to connect. Activation: Open MT4.

Ensure the "AutoTrading" button at the top is Green.

Drag and drop the EA onto any chart (It is recommended to use a separate, clean chart just for the EA).

3. Input Parameters

Parameter Description Inp_Group_Name Group Name (Critical): Must be IDENTICAL for all MT4 terminals you want to connect (e.g., MyGroupA). Inp_Lot_Mode Lot Calculation Mode: • Copy Original: Copy exact volume from source. • Fixed Lot: Always use a specific fixed lot size. • Risk %: Calculate lot based on % of account balance. Inp_Fix_Lot The fixed lot size to use (if Fixed Lot mode is selected). Inp_Risk_Percent Risk percentage (if Risk % mode is selected). Inp_Sync_Speed_MS Sync interval in milliseconds. Recommended: 200 (0.2 seconds). Inp_MagicNumber EA ID (Leave default unless running multiple instances on one account).

4. Critical Warnings 🔴

4.1 First Run Rule

DO NOT attach the EA to an account that already has open orders WHILE the central Common File contains old data. This will cause Duplicate Orders.

Correct Initialization Procedure:

Ensure all portfolios are clear (Close All Orders) or contain no orders intended for copying. Delete old CSV files: Go to File -> Open Data Folder -> Navigate Up to Terminal -> Common -> Files -> Delete all files related to your group name. Start the EA on all terminals simultaneously.

4.2 Handling CSV Files

NEVER keep the .csv files in the Common/Files folder open with Excel while the market is active. This locks the file and prevents the EA from updating data.

5. Troubleshooting