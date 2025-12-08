Robot Scalping TF5M MT5

Robot Scalping XAUUSD King Gold Time Frame 5M MT5 

Expert Advisor Description

This Expert Advisor is specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, utilizing a scalping approach on the M5 timeframe with strict trade filtering and disciplined execution.

🔹 Key Specifications

  • Fixed lot size: 0.01

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500

  • Trading symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Maximum of one open position at a time

🔹 Trading Logic
The EA operates using a multi-layer algorithm combined with various technical filters to evaluate market conditions, momentum strength, and optimal trade timing.

Trades are executed only when all predefined conditions are met, ensuring selective and high-probability entries. Positions are closed once a profit target is achieved or when market conditions no longer support the trade rationale.

🔹 Risk & Trade Management

  • No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies

  • Conservative risk approach

  • Single-position trading to avoid overexposure and overtrading

🔹 Recommended Usage
Before deploying on a live account, users are strongly advised to:
✅ Perform strategy testing for at least 1 year
✅ Run the EA on a demo account to understand its behavior
✅ Use on a real account only after sufficient evaluation

⚠️ Disclaimer
Strategy tester results and demo performance do not guarantee the same results in live trading. Market conditions may change and affect performance.


Plus de l'auteur
Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot
Jinarto
Experts
Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot (EA3.11) is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold). It is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met, using filters such as news-window blocking, noise and spread control, and rollover avoidance. The EA monitors price movement to detect momentum conditions, opens positions only when confirmation criteria are satisfied, and manages exits with a combination of protective stop logic and trailing mech
Aristotle
Jinarto
Experts
ARISTOTLE Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot (EA3.11) is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold). It is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met, using filters such as news-window blocking, noise and spread control, and rollover avoidance. The EA monitors price movement to detect momentum conditions, opens positions only when confirmation criteria are satisfied, and manages exits with a combination of protective stop logic and tra
Australia Xauusd AutoTrader MT5
Jinarto
Experts
Australia Auto Trading XAUUSD EA MT5 Australia Auto Trading XAUUSD EA MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA runs a rule-based algorithm that focuses on structured entries and disciplined position management, aiming to keep execution consistent and controlled. Core Algorithm (Technology) This EA uses a multi-layer decision engine : Trend structure filter using Moving Average bias to follow the dominant direction. Momentum confirmati
Robot Scalping Xauusd MT5
Jinarto
Experts
Robot Scalping XAUUSD MT5 Key Advantages : 1)  Automatic News Avoidance The EA can block new entries around high-impact economic news to reduce exposure during sudden volatility spikes. 2)  Continuous Monitoring (While the Market Is Open) Runs continuously to look for suitable momentum and manage entries/exits according to its internal logic and your settings. 3) Remote Trading ON/OFF via Telegram (Optional) The EA supports optional remote control through Telegram, allowing you to enable or
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis