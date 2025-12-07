Ea Kapten Oleng Technical Analyzer Structured Execution for Confident Traders 🟩 EA KAPTEN OLENG – Professional Auto-Trading & Smart Hedge System

EA KAPTEN OLENG is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who need a stable, adaptive, and flexible automated trading system.

This EA combines Moving Average analysis, Candle Strength breakout logic, Dynamic Grid execution, Smart Hedging, and Auto-Recovery algorithms, allowing it to perform well under trending markets, retracements, and extended sideways conditions.

Besides fully automatic entries, the EA also provides on-screen BUY and SELL buttons for manual trading.

Once you click, the EA immediately takes over the trade—automatically managing grids, calculating lot progression, applying hedging if needed, and closing positions once profit targets or safety limits are reached.

All logic parameters are completely customizable from inputs — nothing hidden, nothing fixed, and no locked settings.

🔗 Support & Community

For questions, settings discussion, recommended presets, or sharing results:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/Amertayasa

📌 Recommended Usage

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Minimum balance: from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)

Compatible with all brokers

(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Full Auto Entry (ON/OFF)

Run fully automated, or use as a semi-manual trading system.

✅ Advanced Money Management

Fixed lot

Auto-lot based on account balance

Preset lot & preset grid (string-based)

Optional martingale multiplier

✅ Flexible TP & SL Modes

TP/SL in pips

TP/SL in USD

Hidden TP/SL (server cannot detect)

Virtual Break-Even system

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

TrailingStop + TrailingStep

BEP protection

Adaptive trailing during strong market movement

✅ Averaging & Recovery System

Auto averaging with maximum limits

Add-position-on-profit

Stop averaging when Hedge mode is activated

✅ Trading Filters

Daily reference candle

Previous-day candle filter

Optional SMA5 filter

Dual trading sessions (two separate time windows)

✅ Risk Protection

Maximum trades limit

Profit lock levels

Maximum Drawdown protection

Stop trading after daily/target achieved

Close on net profit (basket system)

✅ Compatibility

Works with all forex pairs

Highly optimized for: XAUUSD, XAUUSD Micro, GBPUSD, EURUSD

Any timeframe (H1–M1), default reference: H4

📌 Important Parameters

Fully adjustable, including: