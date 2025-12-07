Kapten Oleng Technical Analyzer

EA KAPTEN OLENG is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who need a stable, adaptive, and flexible automated trading system.
This EA combines Moving Average analysis, Candle Strength breakout logic, Dynamic Grid execution, Smart Hedging, and Auto-Recovery algorithms, allowing it to perform well under trending markets, retracements, and extended sideways conditions.

Besides fully automatic entries, the EA also provides on-screen BUY and SELL buttons for manual trading.
Once you click, the EA immediately takes over the trade—automatically managing grids, calculating lot progression, applying hedging if needed, and closing positions once profit targets or safety limits are reached.

All logic parameters are completely customizable from inputs — nothing hidden, nothing fixed, and no locked settings.

🔗 Support & Community
For questions, settings discussion, recommended presets, or sharing results:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/Amertayasa

📌 Recommended Usage

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum balance: from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)
Compatible with all brokers
(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Full Auto Entry (ON/OFF)

Run fully automated, or use as a semi-manual trading system.

✅ Advanced Money Management

  • Fixed lot

  • Auto-lot based on account balance

  • Preset lot & preset grid (string-based)

  • Optional martingale multiplier

✅ Flexible TP & SL Modes

  • TP/SL in pips

  • TP/SL in USD

  • Hidden TP/SL (server cannot detect)

  • Virtual Break-Even system

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

  • TrailingStop + TrailingStep

  • BEP protection

  • Adaptive trailing during strong market movement

✅ Averaging & Recovery System

  • Auto averaging with maximum limits

  • Add-position-on-profit

  • Stop averaging when Hedge mode is activated

✅ Trading Filters

  • Daily reference candle

  • Previous-day candle filter

  • Optional SMA5 filter

  • Dual trading sessions (two separate time windows)

✅ Risk Protection

  • Maximum trades limit

  • Profit lock levels

  • Maximum Drawdown protection

  • Stop trading after daily/target achieved

  • Close on net profit (basket system)

✅ Compatibility

  • Works with all forex pairs

  • Highly optimized for: XAUUSD, XAUUSD Micro, GBPUSD, EURUSD

  • Any timeframe (H1–M1), default reference: H4

📌 Important Parameters

Fully adjustable, including:

  • Min_Previous_Candle_Length_Pips

  • Min_Current_Candle_Length_Pips

  • Prev_Candle_TF

  • Hedge_Position_Pips

  • Preset_Lot

  • Preset_Grid

  • Max_Trade

  • TrailingStop / TrailingStep

  • Maximum_Risk_Percent

  • Stop_Trade_After_Target_Achieved

