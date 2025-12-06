NZH Quantitative Trading Strategy

1. Strategy Overview

Your EA is designed for systematic pending order trading with adaptive risk management. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders at a specified distance from the current bar, and it automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk percentage.

Key Features:

Automatically deletes existing pending orders to avoid duplication.

Uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for risk control.

Works on all symbols and timeframes, ideally in trending markets.

Checks free margin and broker lot limits before trading.

2. Entry Logic

BuyStop: Placed above the current bar open at a configured distance.

SellStop: Placed below the current bar open at a configured distance.

Pending orders are placed at every new bar .

Ensures only valid pending orders exist, reducing clutter and potential mistakes.

Considerations:

Order placement depends heavily on the distance parameter , which should be optimized for volatility and timeframe.

In highly volatile markets, your pending orders might be triggered too frequently or too far from optimal entry points.

3. Exit Logic

Trades exit via SL and TP , defined in points from entry.

Protects account from excessive losses (SL) and locks in gains (TP).

No trailing stop or dynamic exit logic; relies entirely on pre-set levels.

Considerations:

Fixed SL/TP may underperform in strong trends or highly volatile conditions.

Could consider breakeven or partial profit-taking logic for additional flexibility.

4. Position Sizing

Adaptive lot sizing based on: Account balance Configurable risk percentage Broker lot step and min/max limits Free margin availability

Ensures consistent risk per trade, protecting against oversized positions.

Pros:

Makes trading scalable to account size.

Reduces risk of margin call.

Things to Monitor:

Sudden drawdowns can still impact subsequent trades if balance drops significantly.

Ensure lot calculations handle fractional or minimum lot sizes correctly.

5. Market Conditions

Works on any symbol and timeframe , but performs best in trending conditions.

May place fewer trades in sideways or low-volatility markets.

EA is bar-based, not tick-based, so execution is aligned with bar opens.

Practical Tip:

Trending filters (like ATR or moving averages) could improve performance by preventing trades in ranging markets.

6. Risk Considerations

Pending orders may never trigger in ranging markets, leading to missed opportunities.

Adaptive lot sizing controls risk per trade but cannot prevent multiple simultaneous losses.

Traders should monitor account drawdowns, especially during high-volatility events.

Summary

This EA is a systematic pending order trader with built-in risk-based position sizing. It’s straightforward, low-maintenance, and best suited for trending markets. Key strengths include:

Clear risk control via SL/TP and adaptive lot sizing.

Order management automation (avoids duplicates).

Potential limitations: