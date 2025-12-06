NZH Quantitative Trading Strategy
- Experts
- Nezir Hyka
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
1. Strategy Overview
Your EA is designed for systematic pending order trading with adaptive risk management. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders at a specified distance from the current bar, and it automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk percentage.
Key Features:
-
Automatically deletes existing pending orders to avoid duplication.
-
Uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for risk control.
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes, ideally in trending markets.
-
Checks free margin and broker lot limits before trading.
2. Entry Logic
-
BuyStop: Placed above the current bar open at a configured distance.
-
SellStop: Placed below the current bar open at a configured distance.
-
Pending orders are placed at every new bar.
-
Ensures only valid pending orders exist, reducing clutter and potential mistakes.
Considerations:
-
Order placement depends heavily on the distance parameter, which should be optimized for volatility and timeframe.
-
In highly volatile markets, your pending orders might be triggered too frequently or too far from optimal entry points.
3. Exit Logic
-
Trades exit via SL and TP, defined in points from entry.
-
Protects account from excessive losses (SL) and locks in gains (TP).
-
No trailing stop or dynamic exit logic; relies entirely on pre-set levels.
Considerations:
-
Fixed SL/TP may underperform in strong trends or highly volatile conditions.
-
Could consider breakeven or partial profit-taking logic for additional flexibility.
4. Position Sizing
-
Adaptive lot sizing based on:
-
Account balance
-
Configurable risk percentage
-
Broker lot step and min/max limits
-
Free margin availability
-
-
Ensures consistent risk per trade, protecting against oversized positions.
Pros:
-
Makes trading scalable to account size.
-
Reduces risk of margin call.
Things to Monitor:
-
Sudden drawdowns can still impact subsequent trades if balance drops significantly.
-
Ensure lot calculations handle fractional or minimum lot sizes correctly.
5. Market Conditions
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe, but performs best in trending conditions.
-
May place fewer trades in sideways or low-volatility markets.
-
EA is bar-based, not tick-based, so execution is aligned with bar opens.
Practical Tip:
Trending filters (like ATR or moving averages) could improve performance by preventing trades in ranging markets.
6. Risk Considerations
-
Pending orders may never trigger in ranging markets, leading to missed opportunities.
-
Adaptive lot sizing controls risk per trade but cannot prevent multiple simultaneous losses.
-
Traders should monitor account drawdowns, especially during high-volatility events.
Summary
This EA is a systematic pending order trader with built-in risk-based position sizing. It’s straightforward, low-maintenance, and best suited for trending markets. Key strengths include:
-
Clear risk control via SL/TP and adaptive lot sizing.
-
Order management automation (avoids duplicates).
Potential limitations:
-
No dynamic exit (e.g., trailing stop).
-
Limited filtering for ranging markets.
-
Performance heavily depends on distance and SL/TP settings relative to market volatility.