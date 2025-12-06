Daily Active Fractals AO
- Indicateurs
- Elvin Entero Tomolin
- Version: 7.0
- Mise à jour: 6 décembre 2025
- Activations: 5
### **Product Title:** **Daily Active Fractals AO - Smart Support & Resistance**
- ### **Tagline:** High-probability reversal levels validated by Momentum. Filters false breakouts automatically.
-
- ---
- ### **Description:
- ** Stop cluttering your charts with weak fractals. **Daily Active Fractals AO** is a professional price action tool that identifies the most significant Support and Resistance levels for the current trading day.
-
- Unlike standard indicators, this tool doesn’t just show every high and low. It cross-references **Fractals** with **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** momentum to find true market structure. If the momentum aligns with the structure, a verified level is drawn.
-
- **Why Traders Love It:**
-
- * **Filters Noise:** Only plots levels when price structure and momentum agree.
- * **False Breakout Protection:** Unique logic keeps levels valid if price only "wicks" through them (False Break), preventing trap trades. *
- **Intraday Focus:** Scans from the start of the day to keep your chart clean and relevant for today's session.
- * **Visual Simplicity:** Color-coded arrows and lines for Strong (Validated) vs. Weak signals.
-
- ### **How to Trade:**
-
- 1. **Reversal Setup (Bounce):**
- * Wait for a **Green Arrow/Line** (Strong Support) or **Red Arrow/Line** (Strong Resistance).
- * Enter when price rejects the line.
- * *Stop Loss:* Just beyond the Fractal line.
-
- 2. **Breakout Setup:**
- * If a candle **closes** beyond a thick colored line, the level is broken.
- * Trade the continuation in the direction of the break.
-
- ### **Key Features:** * **Smart Validation:** Checks AO peaks to ensure the fractal represents a true momentum shift.
- * **Flexible Logic:** "False Break" mode allows levels to survive price spikes (wicks), focusing only on real candle closes.
- * **Dual Signals:** Distinguishes between "Strong" (AO Confirmed) and "Weak" (Warning) fractals.
- * **Full Alert Suite:** Instant Pop-ups and Mobile Push notifications when a new strong level is formed.
-
- ### **Settings:**
- * **UseFlexibleAO:** Strict or flexible momentum checking.
- * **WaitForClose:** *
- `true` = Lines remain active until a bar *closes* past them (Best for filtering wicks).
- * `false` = Lines disappear immediately if touched.
-
- * **Visuals:** Customize colors for Valid (Strong) and Warning (Weak) signals.
-
- --- **Clean your charts and trade with precision.** Download **Daily Active Fractals AO** today.