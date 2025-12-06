Channel Check MT5

Channel Check — Instantly Spot Channel Setups Across 28 Symbols.

Channel Check is designed for channel traders who want to save time and scan multiple markets without jumping between charts.

It displays up to 28 Forex symbols as mini-charts in one window, making it easy to see which pairs are forming clean channel structures and whether price is touching a tradable channel line.



Who Is It For?

Channel Check is built for traders who monitor multiple symbols and want a faster, smarter way to find channel setups.



No endless scrolling. No chart-hopping. Just instant setup recognition—all in one place.

Key Features

28 Symbols in One View

Instantly scan up to 28 markets at once. Prefer fewer charts? Switch to 7, 14, or 21 symbols with a single input.

One-Click Expand

Click any label to load the symbol to the main chart—or, if enabled in the inputs, open it as a new chart for direct trade execution.

Distraction-Free Display

All mini-charts use clean monochrome candles, helping the eye focus on pure channel structure without noise.





Note

The tool doesn’t place channels on the chart automatically. It’s designed to guide your eye so you can spot channels with clarity and confidence on clean, naked price-action charts.



