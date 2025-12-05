NZH Breakout
- Experts
- Nezir Hyka
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Strategy Overview
The PendingEA Risk-Based Lot Expert Advisor automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders based on the current market price. The EA calculates lot sizes dynamically according to a user-defined risk percentage and the distance to the stop loss, ensuring consistent risk management. Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the current bar open, with user-defined stop loss and take profit levels.
1. Entry Logic
-
Buy Stop: Placed above the current bar open at a distance defined by DistancePoints .
-
Sell Stop: Placed below the current bar open at the same distance.
-
Only one pending order per direction is maintained at any time. Existing pending orders for the same EA and symbol are automatically deleted before placing new ones.
2. Risk Management
-
Lot size is calculated dynamically based on:
-
Account balance
-
User-defined RiskPercent
-
Stop loss distance in points
-
-
Ensures the risk per trade does not exceed the defined percentage.
-
Lot sizes are normalized according to broker rules (min lot, max lot, lot step).
-
Free margin is checked before placing orders to prevent insufficient funds.
3. Exit Logic
-
Stop Loss ( SLpoints ) and Take Profit ( TPpoints ) are applied to each pending order.
-
Orders automatically close when SL or TP is hit.
-
No manual management is required for open trades after pending orders are executed.
4. Market Conditions
-
Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
-
Suitable for breakout trading strategies.
-
Effectiveness increases in volatile or trending markets.
-
EA can be used with fixed distance breakouts for a simple, automated approach.
5. Safety Features
-
Automatic deletion of old pending orders to avoid duplicates.
-
Safe handling of lot size and margin to prevent common MT4 errors:
-
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
-
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY
-
-
All orders use a MagicNumber to distinguish EA trades from manual or other EA trades.