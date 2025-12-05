XauUsd H1 Edge Engine
- Experts
- Ari Jaakko Tapani Hautala
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
XAUUSD H1 Filtered Breakout EA — Robust Intraday Gold Trend Engine
This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for XAUUSD on H1, built and stress-tested first in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.
The goal is simple:
-
Catch strong XAUUSD moves after volatility expansion
-
Filter out as much noise as possible
-
Control risk per trade and at account level
It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.
Seasons of drawdown and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robustness and risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.
High-level idea
The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered XAUUSD strategy:
-
Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands
-
Volatility regime filter using ATR (calibrated to XAUUSD H1 median ATR)
-
Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages
-
Mean deviation / overextension filter to avoid random chop
-
Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups
-
Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar
-
Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default, ATR-based distance)
All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimization and robustness pipeline specifically for XAUUSD H1.
You do not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, martingale on/off and equity protection.
What makes this EA different
Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5
-
The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long XAUUSD history.
-
Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching logic and parameters (same SL/TP, ATR regime, filters, etc.).
Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2019–2025
-
The results shown in the screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester, using “Every tick” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings.
-
SL and TP are placed immediately on entry, so both can be hit on the entry bar, matching the Python backtest behaviour.
One symbol, one timeframe, done properly
-
This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.
-
It is focused on XAUUSD, H1, with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.
-
The internal parameters are not exposed as inputs, to keep the behaviour stable and robust.
Three money management modes
Choose between:
-
Fixed lots
-
% risk per trade (SL-based)
-
Auto-scaling with account balance steps
You can switch between modes depending on your account size and risk preference.
Bounded martingale (optional)
Separate, configurable martingale chains for long and short, with:
-
On/off switch per direction
-
Multiplier after each loss (e.g. 1.3×)
-
Maximum number of martingale steps per side
-
Hard cap on max lot size per trade
Martingale can be fully disabled if you prefer classic, non-escalating position sizing.
Equity protection
Optional account-level safety:
-
Max daily loss % from start-of-day equity
→ if reached, no new trades for the rest of the day.
-
Max consecutive losses per direction (long/short)
→ if limit is hit, that direction is blocked.
-
Max overall equity drawdown % from the peak
→ if reached, trading is halted completely.
These protections are designed to keep the system survivable through bad periods.
Clean, conservative defaults
-
Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester runs.
-
With risk-based money management, you can run the EA closer to a “1R-style” risk model.
Portfolio-ready
This EA is designed as one building block in a larger portfolio:
-
XAUUSD H1 breakout/trend system with locked parameters.
-
The same Python → MQL5 pipeline is being used to build similar engines for other indices, commodities and stocks.
-
The long-term idea is to run multiple uncorrelated H1 systems in parallel, increasing the number of trades and profit opportunities without over-optimizing a single symbol.
Recommended usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (spot gold / XAUUSD CFD, symbol name may differ by broker)
-
Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)
-
Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution
-
Environment: run 24/5 on a VPS for consistent behaviour
Tester mode for your own backtests:
-
Use “Every tick based on real ticks”
-
Use your broker’s XAUUSD tick history from 2019 onward for realism
-
Keep default internal parameters; adjust mainly risk and money management
Inputs
General
-
InpSymbol
• Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.
-
InpTimeframe
• Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . Logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.
-
InpMagic
• Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.
-
InpSlippagePoints
• Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.
Trade direction
-
InpEnableLong
• Enable/disable long trades.
-
InpEnableShort
• Enable/disable short trades.
You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference.
Money Management
-
InpMMMode
Money management mode:
-
MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size ( InpFixedLots )
-
MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL
-
MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows
-
-
InpRiskPerTradePct
• Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.
-
InpFixedLots
• Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected and in fallback conditions.
-
InpMaxLotsPerTrade
• Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).
Balance step mode (MM_BALANCE_STEPS)
-
InpStepBaseBalance
• Base balance level for initial lot size.
-
InpStepBaseLots
• Lot size at the base balance.
-
InpStepBalanceStep
• Every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots .
Equity protection
-
InpEquityProtectionEnabled
• Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.
-
InpMaxDailyLossPct
• Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity. If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)
-
InpMaxConsecLosses
• Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short). After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)
-
InpMaxEquityDDPct
• Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak. If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)
Martingale (per direction)
These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. Can be turned off completely.
Short side
-
InpUseMartingaleShort – enable/disable martingale for short trades.
-
InpMartingaleFactorShort – multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3).
-
InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort – maximum number of martingale steps for short trades.
Long side
-
InpUseMartingaleLong – enable/disable martingale for long trades.
-
InpMartingaleFactorLong – multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss.
-
InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong – maximum number of martingale steps for long trades.
Trailing stop
-
InpUseTrailing
• Enable/disable trailing stop (1-bar delay, ATR-based distance).
-
InpTrailDistR
• Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.
• Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.
Important notes
-
This EA can and will have losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns.
-
It is a systematic trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.
-
Use position sizes that fit your own risk tolerance and account size.
-
Always test with your broker’s data in Strategy Tester before going live.
-
For best results, consider running this EA as part of a portfolio together with other uncorrelated systems.