XauUsd H1 Edge Engine

XAUUSD H1 Filtered Breakout EA — Robust Intraday Gold Trend Engine

This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for XAUUSD on H1, built and stress-tested first in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.

The goal is simple:

  • Catch strong XAUUSD moves after volatility expansion

  • Filter out as much noise as possible

  • Control risk per trade and at account level

It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.
Seasons of drawdown and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robustness and risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.

High-level idea

The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered XAUUSD strategy:

  • Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands

  • Volatility regime filter using ATR (calibrated to XAUUSD H1 median ATR)

  • Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages

  • Mean deviation / overextension filter to avoid random chop

  • Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups

  • Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar

  • Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default, ATR-based distance)

All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimization and robustness pipeline specifically for XAUUSD H1.
You do not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, martingale on/off and equity protection.

What makes this EA different

Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5

  • The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long XAUUSD history.

  • Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching logic and parameters (same SL/TP, ATR regime, filters, etc.).

Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2019–2025

  • The results shown in the screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester, using “Every tick” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings.

  • SL and TP are placed immediately on entry, so both can be hit on the entry bar, matching the Python backtest behaviour.

One symbol, one timeframe, done properly

  • This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.

  • It is focused on XAUUSD, H1, with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.

  • The internal parameters are not exposed as inputs, to keep the behaviour stable and robust.

Three money management modes

Choose between:

  • Fixed lots

  • % risk per trade (SL-based)

  • Auto-scaling with account balance steps

You can switch between modes depending on your account size and risk preference.

Bounded martingale (optional)

Separate, configurable martingale chains for long and short, with:

  • On/off switch per direction

  • Multiplier after each loss (e.g. 1.3×)

  • Maximum number of martingale steps per side

  • Hard cap on max lot size per trade

Martingale can be fully disabled if you prefer classic, non-escalating position sizing.

Equity protection

Optional account-level safety:

  • Max daily loss % from start-of-day equity
    → if reached, no new trades for the rest of the day.

  • Max consecutive losses per direction (long/short)
    → if limit is hit, that direction is blocked.

  • Max overall equity drawdown % from the peak
    → if reached, trading is halted completely.

These protections are designed to keep the system survivable through bad periods.

Clean, conservative defaults

  • Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester runs.

  • With risk-based money management, you can run the EA closer to a “1R-style” risk model.

Portfolio-ready

This EA is designed as one building block in a larger portfolio:

  • XAUUSD H1 breakout/trend system with locked parameters.

  • The same Python → MQL5 pipeline is being used to build similar engines for other indices, commodities and stocks.

  • The long-term idea is to run multiple uncorrelated H1 systems in parallel, increasing the number of trades and profit opportunities without over-optimizing a single symbol.

Recommended usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (spot gold / XAUUSD CFD, symbol name may differ by broker)

  • Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)

  • Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution

  • Environment: run 24/5 on a VPS for consistent behaviour

Tester mode for your own backtests:

  • Use “Every tick based on real ticks”

  • Use your broker’s XAUUSD tick history from 2019 onward for realism

  • Keep default internal parameters; adjust mainly risk and money management

Inputs

General

  • InpSymbol
    • Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.

  • InpTimeframe
    • Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . Logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.

  • InpMagic
    • Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.

  • InpSlippagePoints
    • Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.

Trade direction

  • InpEnableLong
    • Enable/disable long trades.

  • InpEnableShort
    • Enable/disable short trades.

You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference.

Money Management

  • InpMMMode
    Money management mode:

    • MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size ( InpFixedLots )

    • MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL

    • MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows

  • InpRiskPerTradePct
    • Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.

  • InpFixedLots
    • Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected and in fallback conditions.

  • InpMaxLotsPerTrade
    • Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).

Balance step mode (MM_BALANCE_STEPS)

  • InpStepBaseBalance
    • Base balance level for initial lot size.

  • InpStepBaseLots
    • Lot size at the base balance.

  • InpStepBalanceStep
    • Every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots .

Equity protection

  • InpEquityProtectionEnabled
    • Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.

  • InpMaxDailyLossPct
    • Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity. If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)

  • InpMaxConsecLosses
    • Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short). After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)

  • InpMaxEquityDDPct
    • Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak. If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)

Martingale (per direction)

These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. Can be turned off completely.

Short side

  • InpUseMartingaleShort – enable/disable martingale for short trades.

  • InpMartingaleFactorShort – multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3).

  • InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort – maximum number of martingale steps for short trades.

Long side

  • InpUseMartingaleLong – enable/disable martingale for long trades.

  • InpMartingaleFactorLong – multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss.

  • InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong – maximum number of martingale steps for long trades.

Trailing stop

  • InpUseTrailing
    • Enable/disable trailing stop (1-bar delay, ATR-based distance).

  • InpTrailDistR
    • Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.
    • Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.

Important notes

  • This EA can and will have losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns.

  • It is a systematic trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.

  • Use position sizes that fit your own risk tolerance and account size.

  • Always test with your broker’s data in Strategy Tester before going live.

  • For best results, consider running this EA as part of a portfolio together with other uncorrelated systems.


