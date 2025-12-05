XP Trade Manager

1. Overview

XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart.

2. Interface & Controls

A. Trade Entry Section

  • LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step.
  • TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points).
  • SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons.
  • COMMENT: Custom trade comment input.

B. Bulk Closures

  • Close Sells/Buys: Closes all positions of that specific type.
  • Close High/Low: Smart close—targets only the highest or lowest position (great for trimming exposure).
  • Close Loss/Profit: Closes all trades currently in negative or positive territory.
  • Close All: Panic button to liquidate all positions managed by the panel.

C. Advanced Functions

  • Reverse: Closes current positions and opens opposite ones (Same Lot Size).
  • Reverse X2: Closes current and opens opposite with Double Lot Size (Recovery Mode).
  • Hedge: Opens opposite positions to lock in P/L without closing original trades.
  • BreakEven: Moves Stop Loss to Entry Price for profitable trades.

3. Input Parameters

Trade Options

Input Name Default Description
Lot Size 0.01 Default starting volume.
TakeProfit Points 200 Default Take Profit distance.
StopLoss Points 200 Default Stop Loss distance.
Show Comment? (Y/N) Yes Attach comments to orders.
Trade Comment Trade Manager The text label for orders.
Max Spread 100 Maximum allowable spread filter.
Magic Number 12345 Manual ID (if Auto Generate is No).
Auto Generate Magic? Yes Creates a unique ID per chart/symbol.

Panel Options

Input Name Default Description
Panel X 20 Horizontal distance from corner.
Panel Y 20 Vertical distance from corner.
Panel Alignment Left Upper Corner to anchor the panel.
Lot Box Step 0.01 Increment for Lot up/down arrows.
TP/SL Box Step 10 Increment for TP/SL up/down arrows.

Alerts

Input Name Default Description
Pop-up Alerts Yes Show MT5 terminal alerts.
Send Emails No Send to configured email.
Mobile Notifications No Send to MT5 Mobile App.


