Evergreen Stop Raid EA

🌟 Evergreen Stop Raid EA

The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps, also known as stop raids.
These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse.

This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine that is easy to use and extremely robust across multiple markets.

🔹 How It Works

The EA continuously scans the chart for:

  1. Liquidity pools (swing highs and lows)

  2. Fake breakouts that sweep stops

  3. A strong reversal candle (filtered by body size, ATR, and structure)

  4. A confirmed return back inside the range

  5. Optional market structure shift for even higher accuracy

When these conditions align, the EA opens a trade with:

  • A safe stop-loss behind the liquidity sweep

  • A dynamic, R-based exit system with three phases:

    • Protection phase

    • Break-even phase

    • Trend-following phase

The design is both mechanical and flexible, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the stop-raid detection from conservative to aggressive.

🔹 Why It Works

Stop raids are structural behaviors found in all liquid markets:

  • Forex majors

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Even synthetic markets

Because liquidity hunting is universal, the EA remains valid even as market conditions change.

🔹 Key Strengths

Extremely simple to configure

Only a handful of parameters matter for the core entry engine.

Works on many markets

It is not tied to a specific symbol, volatility, or timeframe.

Robust, rules-based logic

No guessing, no indicators, no curve-fitting.

Professional-level risk management

R-based exit logic protects capital and locks in profits intelligently.

Beginner-Friendly

Clear structure, readable inputs, straightforward optimization.

Expert-Ready

Advanced filters (ATR, trend, market structure, killzones) allow precise tuning and deep customization.

🔹 Who It Is For

  • Beginners who want a simple, logical system based on real market mechanics

  • Intermediate traders who want a clean, structured EA that avoids overcomplication

  • Advanced traders who want to fine-tune an institutional concept with full control


Plus de l'auteur
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
5 (2)
Experts
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exi
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Trend Range EA : le meilleur des deux mondes (Tendance + Retour à la moyenne) Évolution du Trend King EA (5 étoiles)   — éprouvé en   H4   — désormais doté d’un puissant moteur de   retour à la moyenne   pour les phases latérales. Approche   par bougie , robuste dans les deux régimes. Points forts Double moteur   : •   Tendance   — écart EMA normalisé par l’ATR +   hystérésis   + RSI. •   Range   —   déviation ATR   par rapport au bandeau EMA + zone centrale du RSI ; confirmation optionnelle (En
Evergreen EA
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Evergreen EA Plus – Adaptive Donchian Breakout System Evergreen EA Plus is a professional-grade, multi-pair Expert Advisor based on a refined Donchian Channel Breakout model. It blends classic trend-following logic with advanced risk control, adaptive volatility filters, and optional AI-driven modules for smarter trade allocation and scaling. ️ Core Trading Logic Donchian Breakout Engine: Detects clean breakout structures using both Close- and High/Low-based cross confirmation. ATR-based Sto
Valkyrie AI
Frank Paetsch
Experts
️ VALKYRIE AI – The Next Generation of Smart Trading on MT4 Intro (Deutsch optional): Valkyrie AI ist ein KI-optimierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für präzise, risikokontrollierte Handelsentscheidungen auf höchstem technischen Niveau. Er analysiert Marktvolatilität und Trendstruktur in Echtzeit und reagiert intelligent auf wechselnde Marktbedingungen – vollautomatisch oder halbautomatisch auf Knopfdruck. ️ About Valkyrie AI Valkyrie AI is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for tr
Valkyrie AI Scalper
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Valkyrie AI Scalper — Precision Meets Speed Valkyrie AI Scalper is a next-generation trading assistant built for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and intelligent risk control. It combines lightning-fast scalp execution with adaptive AI-based volatility filters, delivering consistent performance even in the most dynamic markets. Core Strengths Smart Fixed-Pip Engine: Opens and closes trades in seconds using configurable TP/SL pip distances — designed for true scalping precision. Adaptive
Evergreen Pivot EA
Frank Paetsch
Utilitaires
Evergreen Pivot Trader EA  The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels , enhanced with modern price-action logic. It captures both: Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels) Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups) This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions. How It Works Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels: P (Central Pivot Point) S1 / S2
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis