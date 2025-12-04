High Low LLJ

Macd XYZ Nezir Hyka Experts

Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting momentum shifts through the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, specifically the relationship between the MACD main line and its signal line. It operates using a classic crossover approach for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear MACD crossover occurs: Buy Entry: The MACD main line crosses above the signal line, indicating a bullish momentum shift. Sell Entry: The MA