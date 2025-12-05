What is PullbackPro?

PullbackPro EA is a professional trend-following system that trades pullbacks on the H4 timeframe. Instead of chasing breakouts, it waits for price to pull back to value before entering - giving you better prices, better risk/reward, and higher win probability.

The EA combines three powerful elements:

Trend Filter (200 EMA Daily) - Only trades WITH the major trend Pullback Entry (20 EMA H4) - Enters at better prices than breakout systems Smart Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with drawdown protection

Result: High-probability trades with professional capital preservation.

The Strategy

How It Works

Step 1: Trend Identification

Uses 200 EMA on Daily timeframe to identify major trend

Only LONG trades when price above 200 EMA

Only SHORT trades when price below 200 EMA

Result: Always trading WITH the trend, never against it

Step 2: Pullback Entry

Waits for price to pull back to 20 EMA on H4

Tolerance: 8-12 pips (pair-specific)

Enters at better prices than breakout traders

Result: Better risk/reward from the start

Step 3: Entry Confirmation

Waits for H4 candle close confirming direction

Filters false signals and whipsaws

Only trades high-probability setups

Step 4: Professional Exit

Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR (dynamic, adapts to volatility)

Take Profit: 3.0x ATR (realistic 1:2 risk/reward)

Break-Even: Protects profits automatically

Optional Trailing: Locks in gains on big winners

Core Features

Dynamic Risk Management

✅ Position Sizing - Calculates lot size based on your risk % ✅ Drawdown Protection - Auto-reduces risk at 5% drawdown ✅ Trade Limits - Max 2 open trades, max 2 trades per day ✅ ATR-Based Stops - Adapts to market volatility

Trade Management

✅ Break-Even Stop - Moves SL to entry +5 pips after profit ✅ Optional Trailing - Locks in profits on extended trends ✅ Smart Exits - Takes profit at optimal levels

News Filter

✅ Automatic ForexFactory Integration - Scrapes high-impact news ✅ 30-Min Buffer - Blocks trading before/after major events ✅ Currency-Specific - Filters USD, EUR, GBP, AUD news

Live Dashboard

✅ Account Stats - Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown in real-time ✅ Trade Statistics - Win rate, open trades, daily count ✅ Setup Monitoring - Shows trend, pullback, entry signals ✅ News Countdown - Time until next high-impact event

Multi-Pair Support

✅ Pre-Optimized - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD ✅ Set Files Included - Drag & drop installation ✅ Global Risk Management - Coordinates across all pairs

What's Included

When you purchase PullbackPro EA, you get:

The EA - Latest version (.ex5 file) User Manual - Complete 20+ page guide (PDF) Quick Start Guide - Get running in 5 minutes (PDF) Set Files - Pre-configured for each pair (.set files) Lifetime Updates - All future v1.x updates free Email Support - Technical support included

Performance Expectations

Win Rate: 35-45% (realistic for trend-following) Risk/Reward: 1:2 average Monthly Return: 3-8% (depending on market conditions) Max Drawdown: <8% Trade Frequency: 5-10 setups per week (across 3 pairs)

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Perfect For

✅ Swing traders on H4 timeframe ✅ Trend-following enthusiasts ✅ Traders seeking systematic approach ✅ Those who value professional risk management ✅ Prop firm traders (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.) ✅ Traders with $5,000+ accounts

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (latest build)

MetaTrader 5 (latest build) Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) ONLY

H4 (4-Hour) ONLY Symbols: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Account: Minimum $5,000 recommended

Minimum $5,000 recommended WebRequest: Must enable URL for news filter

Must enable URL for news filter Knowledge: Basic understanding of trend-following

Important Notes

This EA is NOT: ❌ A "holy grail" that wins every trade ❌ A get-rich-quick scheme ❌ Guaranteed to pass any challenge ❌ Suitable for complete beginners

This EA IS: ✅ A professional tool for systematic trading ✅ Based on proven trend-following principles ✅ Designed with realistic risk/reward expectations ✅ Equipped with professional risk management

Settings & Installation

Easy Setup

Install EA in MT5 Enable WebRequest URL Load set file for your pair Start trading

Pre-Configured Settings

All settings are optimized and included:

EUR/USD: PullbackTolerance = 8.0

GBP/USD: PullbackTolerance = 12.0

AUD/USD: PullbackTolerance = 10.0

Key Settings

Risk per trade: 0.5% (adjustable)

Drawdown protection: Activates at 5%

Break-even: ON (recommended)

Trailing stop: OFF (optional)

News filter: ON (requires WebRequest)

Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a professional tool to assist systematic trading, not a guarantee of profits. You can lose more than your initial investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.