Gold Breakout Ea I

Traders!
Introducing Breakout EA — a powerful Expert Advisor engineered to dominate XAUUSD with precision and momentum. Built to thrive in volatile markets, it has already proven its strength by consistently turning breakout opportunities into calculated results.

Breakout EA is designed with intelligent logic, robust execution, and a clear focus: capturing gold’s explosive moves and converting them into consistent trading performance.

⚠️ **IMPORTANT!**  

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It will not run or place trades on other symbols.

Why Breakout EA Stands Above the Rest

  • Plug & Play simplicity — attach it to your chart, set your risk, and let it handle the rest.
  • Aggressive trailing protection — locks in profits and minimizes losses to the best of its ability, keeping your account secure while maximizing breakout potential.
  • Breakout discipline — it doesn’t trade every day, because not every day offers a true breakout. It executes only when gold’s volatility, price action, and breakout structure align with its strict criteria.
  • Consistency through patience — fewer trades, but higher quality. That’s how Breakout EA maintains stability and delivers results you can trust.

Breakout EA proves its strength by doing what most traders can’t: staying patient, staying disciplined, and striking only when the odds are in your favor.

That discipline is exactly why Breakout EA delivers consistency that traders can rely on.

Minimum Requirements & Setup

  • Minimum deposit: $100 with leverage of at least 1:500.
  • Leverage advantage: the higher the leverage, the better Breakout EA performs — giving traders maximum flexibility and breakout power.
  • Account type: designed for scalping accounts, ensuring fast execution and tight spreads.
  • Prop firm ready: fully compatible with prop firm rules and challenges, making it a strong choice for serious traders.
  • VPS: mandatory for 24/7 operation to ensure uninterrupted execution and no missed opportunities.

Built for Traders Who Demand Excellence

My execution is sharp.
My trailing protection is relentless.
My discipline is unmatched — I wait for the real breakout, not noise.

I don’t flood accounts with trades. I strike only when gold reveals its true momentum, and that’s why my consistency stands apart.

Whether you’re chasing prop‑firm success or building long‑term growth, I deliver the kind of stability and precision most traders can’t achieve on their own.


