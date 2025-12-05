Robot Scalping XAUUSD MT5

Robot Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) with a scalping-oriented execution on the M5 timeframe. The EA can run in multi-position mode (multiple entries on the same symbol) depending on market conditions and your risk settings.

Symbol & Timeframe

Instrument: XAUUSD only

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Working timeframe: M5 (attach to an M5 chart)

Recommended Setup (your configuration)

Starting lot: 0.01

Recommended deposit: 500 (or higher for safer floating tolerance)

Trading style: Multi-position enabled (you should set a maximum number of positions according to your risk plan)

How It Works (brief)

The EA monitors price movement on M5 and executes entries/exits based on its internal scalping logic. In certain conditions, it may add positions (multi-position) following the market structure and the parameters you use.

Best Practice / Broker Requirements

Use a broker with stable execution and tight spreads for XAUUSD.

VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation with stable connectivity.

Enable Algo Trading and allow trading permissions for the EA.

Consider using protections such as: maximum spread filter maximum positions per symbol optional trading hours filter



Risk Notice (important)

XAUUSD is highly volatile. Multi-position trading can increase floating exposure and drawdown during fast moves or spikes. Proper risk settings (lot size, max positions, and protective limits) are essential. Results may vary across brokers due to spread, commission, slippage, and market conditions.

Installation

Copy the EA file to: MQL5/Experts/ Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator Open XAUUSD – M5 chart Attach the EA and enable Allow Algo Trading Make sure Algo Trading button is ON in MT5

Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and performance can differ between accounts and brokers.