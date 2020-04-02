Imperium Safe EA

THIS EA FOR GOLD ONLY . Before testing, download the settings that I uploaded in the comments 

This bot is designed to manage pending orders in the Forex market efficiently and safely. It automatically places and monitors buy and sell orders while maintaining multiple safety checks. The bot continuously monitors account status to ensure the protection of balance and margin, operating within defined trading hours to avoid unsuitable market conditions.

Equipped with multiple risk management features, the bot safeguards against high spreads, enforces daily loss limits, and checks minimum account balance before executing any trades. It can also adjust trade sizes automatically based on market conditions while maintaining strict risk management principles.

Additionally, the bot tracks daily performance statistics such as today’s profit and trade count, and it will halt trading if pre-defined limits are exceeded. All these features are designed to manage risk effectively and maintain account stability without constant user intervention.

Key Features:

  • Automatic management of pending orders.

  • Protection from trading during unsuitable times or on Fridays.

  • Continuous monitoring of account balance and margin.

  • Daily loss limit to prevent excessive risk.

  • Spread filtering to ensure trades are executed in optimal conditions.

  • Daily performance tracking of profits and trades.

  • Flexible trade sizing based on risk management rules.


Plus de l'auteur
Veltrix Gold EA
Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
Experts
**Veltrix Gold EA – Advanced Automated Trading Expert Advisor** Veltrix Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-following strategies with smart risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions. ### Key Features: - Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) - Compatible with MetaTrader 5 - Uses advanced trend detection algorithms - Includes smart trailing stop and dynami
NeuroScalp
Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
Experts
Name: NeuroScalp – The Neural Precision Scalping Bot Description: NeuroScalp is an advanced AI-powered scalping robot engineered for speed, accuracy, and adaptability across all symbols and timeframes. It uses neural-style logic to analyze candle behavior, trader pressure, and market momentum with remarkable precision. This bot detects buyer/seller strength, evaluates the quality of recent candles, and filters fake signals using smart volatility and spread filters. It also features progressiv
