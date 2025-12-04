Volume Zones MT5
- Indicateurs
- Part-time Day Trader
- Version: 1.0
Volume Zones transforms any chart into an institutional-grade heatmap powered by the visible-range volume profile.
It uncovers the price zones where the market has shown real commitment, powerful reactions, and high-value activity—the areas where meaningful decisions are made.
Designed for traders who work with Market Structure, SMC, and support/resistance, this tool exposes the hidden footprints of institutional order flow at a glance.
Prefer a clean workspace? Simply hide the entire overlay with a single click.
Volume Zones is designed for traders who:
- Want to incorporate institutional concepts such as Smart Money Concepts or Volume Profile into their workflow
- Want objective, volume-profile-based support and resistance levels built on a proven and widely adopted methodology
- Need fast, clean market-structure analysis with instant on/off control
How to Use Volume Zones in Trading
Volume Zones highlight the areas where the market has shown strong commitment—high-volume regions that behave like gravity points on the chart.
Price often reacts to these zones, returns to them, and can remain inside them for extended periods.
These behaviors create multiple high-probability trading opportunities:
1. Trade the Return (Gravity Effect)
Use each zone as a natural target.
High-volume areas attract price back toward them; when price moves away, it often returns to rebalance, creating clean and predictable retest setups.
2. Trade the Range
Inside a zone, price requires significant momentum to break out.
This makes these areas ideal for range trading, scalping, and mean-reversion, as price commonly slows, consolidates, and rotates within high-volume clusters.
3. Trade the Reaction
Use the internal value lines (peak-volume levels) for quick reaction trades.
Price frequently bounces near the maximum volume points, and these key levels are automatically displayed—perfect for fast, precise entries.
Tip: Optimize the Profile
As you adjust the chart scale, the visible range updates—and the profile adapts instantly.
By zooming in or out, you can refine the data shown and reveal clearer, sharper, and more precise zone profiles.