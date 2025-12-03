Awesome8EAGoldTrendTrading

After years of practical experience, a lot of practical experience has been summarized, and now I will write down the practical experience of many years into an for your reference, friends with strength can also verify this EA, now the economic environment is poor, we all hope to have a passive income, so I hope to invest less but hope to get a stable income. Therefore, the most important thing about EA is to make stable profits. The default parameters of my EA are mainly used for gold trading with a -minute cycle, looking for the position to open a position in the trend, with built-in stop-loss and profit-taking functions, and different profit amounts with different parameter. You can test freely, and you can contact me if you have any questions. Because different gold trading cycles need to set different parameters. I wish you all to make a fortune It is recommended to deposit $500, leverage ratio: 1:500.
经过多年的实践经验，总结了很多实践经验，现在我将多年的实践经验写成一篇供大家参考，有实力的朋友也可以验证这个EA，目前经济环境不好，我们都希望有一份被动收入，所以希望投入少但能获得稳定收益。因此，EA最重要的就是稳定盈利。我的EA默认参数主要用于黄金交易的-minute周期，在趋势中寻找开仓位置，内置止损和止盈功能，且不同参数对应不同盈利金额。你可以自由测试，如有疑问可联系我。因为不同黄金交易周期需设置不同参数。祝大家发财。建议入金$500，杠杆比例：1:500。

After selling 5 units, the price increases by $1000
售出5台后，价格上涨1000美元


