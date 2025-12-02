Ultra Power Infinity
- Experts
- Premananth R
- Version: 2.12
- Activations: 5
Ultra Power Infinity is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15–M30 timeframe.
The EA combines structured algorithmic logic with internal data-driven decision models to detect high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk discipline.
Supported Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15 – M30
-
Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Pattern-Logic
-
Single-Order System: Yes (one trade at a time)
-
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)
-
Broker Compatibility:
-
Supports 2-digit & 3-digit brokers
-
Any deposit currency
-
Any GMT offset
-
-
Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart & enable algo-trading)
Key Functional Components
1. Position Control
Ultra Power Infinity is engineered to execute one precise trade at a time, ensuring disciplined exposure.
It does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage techniques.
Trades follow pre-configured stop-loss and take-profit logic defined within Inputs.
2. Risk Handling
UPI allows users to trade using either:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Percentage-based risk
The EA automatically avoids opening trades during abnormal spreads or unstable trading conditions, maintaining controlled and safe execution.
3. Data-Driven Logic
UPI continuously analyzes:
-
Recent price behavior
-
Internal pattern structures
-
Volatility filters
-
Momentum changes
No external APIs, AI engines, or third-party signals are used.
All logic is fully embedded inside MT5, ensuring stable and independent operation.
4. Execution Module
-
Monitors spread, volatility, and trading conditions before placing orders
-
Reevaluates market structure after each closed trade
-
May temporarily pause new entries during high-volatility or irregular price phases
-
Ensures consistency and avoids unnecessary over-trading
How to Start
-
Attach Ultra Power Infinity to your XAUUSD chart (M15 or M30).
-
Configure your preferred risk mode in the Inputs tab.
-
Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
-
The EA will automatically begin market scanning and operate based on its internal strategy rules.
Usage Notes
-
Trading frequency depends on market structure; quiet market days may result in no trades.
-
Performance varies with spread quality, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.
-
Always test different parameter configurations in the Strategy Tester before going live.
Price
Ultra Power Infinity — $499 USD
Before Purchasing
-
Observe the EA for a reasonable period.
-
Understand that all markets experience changing conditions.
-
No EA can trade continuously, and responsible expectations are important.
-
Run multiple backtests to identify the most suitable settings for your broker.